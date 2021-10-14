Bay Dreams cancels 2022 summer festivals in Tauranga and Nelson

Bay Dreams is cancelling both its summer festivals, citing issues getting MIQ spots for international artists and continued uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Bay Dreams was supposed to be the biggest music festival of the year. With two festival dates, for Nelson and Tauranga, more than 40,000 people were expected to attend one of the events.

In a statement, organisers confirmed refunds were automatically being issued for all ticket holders.

Supplied/Supplied Bay Dreams 2022 has been cancelled

Most tickets had already sold out. In August, Bay Dreams said its earlybird and “tier one” tickets had all sold, with just half of the “tier two” tickets left.

READ MORE:

* Bay Dreams cancels 2022 festivals in Tauranga and Nelson

* Golden Sounds summer festival to go ahead the day after Bay Dreams

* Festival date clash: emergency services can't back Bay Dreams and Golden Sounds



Bay Dreams Tauranga was set to kick off on January 3, before the festival headed south for its Nelson leg on January 6.

It had been promoting a line-up which included many international acts, such as Australians Tash Sultana and Tones and I, as well as European electronic artists Chase & Status and Netsky.

Although the main festivals were cancelled, organisers said smaller concerts would be going ahead on the same days instead.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff More than 12,000 people were expected to attend Bay Dreams Nelson.

The line-up was announced when New Zealand was still operating a trans-Tasman travel bubble.

As well as the international acts, the cancellation would impact locals such as hip-hop jazz ensemble Avantdale Bowling Club, Auckland rap duo Church & AP, and Kiwi-born, LA-based rapper Lilbubblegum.

According to the Tauranga District Council, Bay Dreams was worth $4 million each year to the local economy. The bigger of the two events, it brought in about 30,000 revellers each summer.

In a statement, Audiology Touring said the festival had to be cancelled as the only other option was to put on a “watered down version” of what had been promised. Promoter Mitch Lowe was approached for further comment, but was not immediately available.

Timothy Norris/Getty Images Netsky will perform, despite the cancellation of Bay Dreams.

“As it stands, there is much uncertainty around the trans-Tasman bubble and quarantine spaces are extremely difficult to obtain. A queue of 30,000+ people are trying to gain access to a few thousand rooms,” its statement, issued late Wednesday afternoon, said.

“This results in a lot of uncertainty around which international artists will be able to enter New Zealand.”

Although the festivals had been cancelled, Audiology said it would be putting on alternative shows instead.

Some artists, such as Netsky, Hybrid Minds, and Friction & Koven would be in the country in January, the statement said, and would be performing together at shows on January 3 and 5 in Tauranga and Nelson.

More acts were likely to be announced for those concerts, they said.