Will Covid-19 ruin our summer? Festivals hope for level 1 to go ahead

Should you hold hope for another summer of fun? Glenn McConnell reports.

Here’s the good news: The Government and Covid-19 modellers say there is every possibility our summer will go ahead unaffected this year.

We could have Christmas with friends and family.

We could party in a moshpit with thousands of others on New Year’s Eve.

We could travel. We could head to the beach with hundreds of strangers.

Here’s the bad news: To party and to see whānau from across the motu (country), we will need to make some hard choices.

Have you thought about your plans for New Year's Eve?

We will need to decide how much Covid-19 we are comfortable with in the community.

Do we block off communities with low vaccination rates?

In Tairāwhiti, for instance, just 71.3 per cent of people have had their first dose. And Tairāwhiti is one of the summer’s hottest spots; home to Rhythm and Vines, it’s expected to see tens of thousands of people travel from Wellington and Auckland this summer. How feasible is that in the summer of 2021-22?

Professor Michael Plank, a principal investigator at Te Pūnaha Matatini, says it's possible the Government will choose to allow for more domestic travel in time for summer without too much strain on the health sector. But even if Aucklanders are highly vaccinated, there’s a risk they could carry Covid-19 to less vaccinated communities.

“If Covid spreads into areas where there are low vaccination rates, it’s likely a lockdown will be needed to prevent an out-of-control event,” he says.

“The vaccine reduces the risk of getting the virus and passing it on, but it’s not perfect.”

SEB KLINKUM/Stuff Rhythm and Vines is set to bring thousands of people to Gisborne.

Despite the pandemic, New Zealand has never lost a summer. Right as Covid-19 cemented its place across Europe and the Americas at the end of last year, thousands of people packed Auckland’s Viaduct harbour to watch fireworks explode from the Sky Tower.

About 12,000 people travelled from all around Aotearoa to welcome the new year at Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne. In the South, the roads of Wānaka and Queenstown were busy with music at the Cardrona Valley, Lake Wānaka and then fireworks at midnight on Lake Wakatipu.

The parties continued (almost) all summer long. Apart from Auckland’s brief visit to level 3 in February, we saw cricket, music festivals, and concerts across Aotearoa. Once again, we were living our best Covid-free lives by March, when 25,000 people descended on Wellington’s waterfront for the biggest music festival of the year.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington's annual Homegrown festival went ahead in March 2021.

They were there to see 50 Kiwi musicians at Homegrown, an event which required more than 1500 crew to pull it off. There were a few differences at Homegrown 2021. Bouncers directed punters to scan in on the Covid Tracer app and hand sanitiser stations were dotted around the waterfront. But otherwise, the aura of Covid-19 was almost completely absent. It all felt relatively “normal”.

As the days become longer once again, Aucklanders are spending their weeks out in the sun. The parks are busy – albeit socially distanced – all day, every day. Working from home has become working outside.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Aucklanders head to Mission Bay.

The continued lockdown, now more than 60 days in, can be thanked for our new work environment. And it’s unclear when it will end, as Covid-19 is spreading throughout the region.

On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson made that clear: “This outbreak is not in a small number of clusters in a small geographical area; it is affecting people in all parts of Auckland.”

And on Friday, the Ministry of Health stopped reporting on those “clusters” all together.

Summer festivals have been held out as a reward, of sorts, for vaccination.

The Government has indicated “vaccine passports”, set to be rolled out in November, will be required to get access to those festivals. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said more details about vaccine passports would be unveiled in the week ahead.

But given the growth of Covid-19 in Auckland, what hope is there of getting out to those festivals, anyway?

Supplied University of Canterbury Covid-19 mathematical modeller Professor Michael Plank.

From Christchurch, Professor Plank said would-be festival goers could remain “cautiously optimistic”.

“I certainly wouldn’t bet the house on it, but I’d be cautiously optimistic that if we can get high vaccination rates by then we might be in a position to start having large events,” he said.

He really stressed the word “cautiously”, at least it sounded like that under the Auckland sun.

Everything could change between now and Christmas, just 69 days away, he said.

“A lot depends on how quickly cases climb over the next couple of weeks.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Revellers enjoy the sounds at the 'Doof Stage' during the 2021 Bay Dreams festival in Nelson.

Vaccination rates would also play a major role. And finally, “a lot depends on what the Government decides to do about easing or adding restrictions”.

Already, it’s clear this summer will not be the same.

Bay Dreams, the biggest music festival in New Zealand, has cancelled its 2022 events. Prompter Mitch Lowe said they were forced to cancel both the Tauranga and Nelson events, set to attract more than 40,000 people, after trouble getting international acts into New Zealand.

It had been promoting a line-up that included many international acts, such as Australians Tash Sultana and Tones and I, as well as European electronic artists Chase & Status and Netsky.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Bay Dreams 2022 has been cancelled.

Lowe said they looked into MIQ options, but there was no way to bring in major tour groups. Some groups had tour parties of more than 30 people, he said.

Going ahead without those acts would have meant a “watered-down version” of what was promised, he said.

The cancellation comes at a major cost. The Tauranga District Council predicted the event was worth $4 million to the region each year. It would have employed thousands of people.

Other events, including Toast Martinborough​, have postponed.

In a statement, Rhythm and Vines marketing director Kyle Bell said the event wouldn’t go ahead unless the country was in level 1.

Both Rhythm and Vines and Northern Bass, which were set to celebrate the new year, had postponement plans in case there was an outbreak shortly before the event.

But many in the industry were waiting to see.

Promoters told Stuff they were waiting to hear more from the Government about if vaccine passports would allow them to operate with Covid-19 in the wider community.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash says he is speaking with the events sector.

Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash said he was in talks with event organisers about how to support the industry.

“We continue to consider options to support the sector. This includes whether public health settings such as the current consideration of Covid vaccine certificates,” he said.

The description for alert level 1 says “the virus is contained”. In the past, it had signalled there were no community cases.

But according to modellers, Covid zero was unlikely to reoccur in New Zealand.

“Covid is coming; it’s a question of when, not if,” Plank said.

“The Auckland boundary is very much a stopgap measure. We are sticking our finger in the dam at the moment, and it’s important we do that to give people more time to get vaccinated, but we are not going to be able to do this forever. The dam will burst. Covid will spread around the country.”

Fewer than half of 20 to 34 years old have been fully vaccinated. However, more than 73 per cent of people aged 12 to 34 have received their first dose.

Modellers such as Plank were aiming for a 95 per cent-plus vaccination rate, and the promise of festivals could be a way to get the young vaccinated. However, they also posed an obvious risk of spreading the virus further.