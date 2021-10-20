Out of this world tribute - two asteroids named after The Chills and Anthonie Tonnon

Famed Dunedin band The Chills have an asteroid named after them.

Dr Ian Griffin has an eye for spotting something out of space – or at least previously unnamed asteroids which he has now named after famous Dunedin acts.

The former professional astronomer turned Otago Museum director continues to explore his love of space, but has combined that interest with his love of music.

His most recent named asteroids include “Tonnon”, named after former Dunedin musician Anthonie Tonnon, and The Chills, named after the band of the same name.

Griffin discovered the asteroids in 1998 as he was searching for asteroids which could potentially hit Earth.

“A by-product of tracking these fast-moving asteroids is that you at times find new asteroids.”

He has discovered 27 asteroids, with some of them named after close family such as his parents, wife and children, and others after places, such as Auckland and Maungakieki.

In recent times he named an asteroid after singer Bruce Springsteen, the late Ngāi Tahu leader Tahu Potiki, and one after Martin Phillipps, the lead singer of The Chills.

Supplied Musician Anthonie Tonnon now has his name flying through space, albeit as an asteroid named after him.

“It is a nice thing I can do for people I admire and respect.”

Griffin, originally from Britain but now a New Zealander, said The Chills were his favourite New Zealand band.

“It is nice to get some Kiwi culture out there in space. It is one of the benefits of being an astronomer.”

Griffin said he was far from the most prolific asteroid spotter in the country, with that honour going to Alan Gilmore and Pamela Kilmartin, of Tekapo.

When he visited the Mt John observatory in Tekapo, Griffin would sometimes use the high-powered telescope to take pictures and short clips of the asteroids he had named, and send them to their namesakes.

He still has a handful of asteroids to be named, with that process involving an application to the International Astronomical Union for approval.

There are strict rules over naming asteroids, including not naming them after military or political leaders, or accepting money for naming rights. Pets are also frowned upon.

Griffin said in some cases it had taken more than two decades between the discovery of an asteroid and a name to be settled on and then accepted, but well within the 25-year time limit.

While it was still quite rare for asteroids to have names, the latest join an elite company – including the minor planet number 8749, also known as The Beatles.

“Who knows, in the future there might be a space probe landing on Martin Phillipps,’’ he said.