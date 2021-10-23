Government gives $800,000 to recreational drug testing services

The Government will fund recreational drug checks at festivals and concerts, giving $800,000 to a service that previously operated in a legal grey zone.

While pill testing has operated to some extent for years, it did so in an uncertain area that stopped it getting into major music festivals. Even when the Government legalised it last year, the charity running drug testing services didn’t have the funding to get to major festivals anyway.

Health Minister Andrew Little insists “this is not about condoning drug use”. However, National Party’s justice spokesman, Simon Bridges, says it’s a “slippery” move towards decriminalisation “by stealth”.

Know Your Stuff/Supplied The Government will provide $800,000 for drug testing services.

The Labour Government passed legislation under urgency at the start of December to allow for pill testing at last year’s summer festivals. However, most of the major new Year’s festivals did not have pill testing available – because the charity which does testing didn’t have the resources to reach every festival.

READ MORE:

* Government to make festival drug testing law permanent after survey shows testing changed behaviour

* Cannabis: Green Party pushing for cross-party decriminalisation bill that would skip members' ballot

* Most summer festivals will not have pill testing, despite urgent law change



The country’s biggest New Year’s festival, Rhythm and Vines, and Northern Bass were both unable to get pill testing set up in time. They blamed the short timeframe and a lack of resources.

Little said the funding would train more drug-checkers and establish national co-ordination of pill testing services.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little announced funding for drug testing on Saturday.

“This is not about condoning drug use, but about keeping people safe,” Little said, in a statement.

“There is clear evidence that having drug-checking services at festivals changes behaviour and reduces harm.”

The Green Party supported the funding. Its drug reform spokeswoman, Chlöe Swarbrick called the move “lifesaving”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Chloe Swarbrick supports the funding, but says more will be needed.

“It's just a start. Drug checking services should be available to whoever needs them wherever they’re needed, not subject to annual Government funding decisions,” she said.

Bridges said the funding, and an upcoming law change to cement the legality of drug testing services, would result in “drug testing all over the place”.

“Under the new law testing can occur anywhere. The poor old taxpayer can expect a substantial bill over time as testing stations grow and grow. $800,000 is just the start,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Simon Bridges says drug testing will cost more than a one off $800,000 payment.

The charity Know Your Stuff had been New Zealand’s main provider of drug testing services. Its deputy director, Jez Weston said each machine cost about $50,000.

He had been calling for funding so that machines and staff could be present at every festival.

A study from Victoria University associate professor of criminology Fiona Hutton, released in February, argued the presence of Know Your Stuff at festivals reduced drug use.

Her study found 68 per cent of people either disposed of their drugs or changed their consumption habits after checking the drugs at Know Your Stuff tent.

“Festival organisers who invited Know Your Stuff to their events noted fewer serious incidents related to illicit drug use and emphasised the importance,” she said.