The Killers to tour New Zealand in 2022

US band The Killers will bring their Imploding The Mirage Tour 2022 to New Zealand next November.

Originally announced for 2020, this will be the band’s first time back on New Zealand shores since 2018.

The band have announced two New Zealand shows: the first at Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 21 and then at Christchurch Arena on November 25. Tickets go on sale on November 15 at 2pm.

As part of their 2022 tour, The Killers will perform headline shows and festivals across the globe in celebration of their sixth studio album Imploding The Mirage, released last year.

The Las Vegas band has since released their seventh studio album, Pressure Machine (2021), a quieter reflective album, recorded during the height of the pandemic, and including songs like Quiet Town and Runaway Horses.

The Killers first burst onto the scene with their debut album Hot Fuss in 2004, featuring now iconic songs like Mr Brightside and Somebody Told Me.

Imploding the Mirage Tour 2022

Auckland – Spark Arena – November 21

Christchurch – Christchurch Arena – November 25

Tickets go on sale November 15, 2021 at 2pm.