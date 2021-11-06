Lorde releases 'almost ad-libbed' bonus track and fiery music video for birthday

More than two months since she released her latest album, Lorde has dropped two bonus tracks.

One of the songs, a quick track which she says was almost completely ad-libbed, will give fans an insight into the origins of her latest album. The track, Helen of Troy, shows the thinking and themes of Solar Power as she was starting out on the project, Lorde says.

In press material, the singer said Helen of Troy was “almost ad-libbed” and was written as she worked out what the album would focus on.

“We wrote it super quickly in the tiniest room at Westlake where we did a bunch of Melo, and it was fun the whole time,” she wrote.

READ MORE:

* Lorde drops new single, Stoned at the Nail Salon

* Lorde 'feels bad' for dropping first song in four years in 'the depths' of NZ's winter

* Lorde announces Solar Power Australasian tour for 2022, and releases album track list



“It’s super off the cuff lyrically, almost ad-libbed, and you can hear me starting to figure out some album themes.”

The two bonus tracks, which were released on streaming services on Friday, were held back from the initial launch because they “didn’t quite fit into the track list,” Lorde said.

Supplied Lorde has released a new music video for Fallen Fruit, ahead of her 25th birthday.

She added, “for whatever reason but they’re both big tunes.”

The other track, Hold No Grudge, was focused on relationships.

“When relationships turn sour, being trapped in the ice but remembering the warmth.”

This week, the singer also released a music video for another song, Fallen Fruit. The video saw the set of her Waiheke Island campsite, which featured in the initial music video for title track Solar Power, go up in flames.

In a newsletter for fans, Lorde explained: “In the Solar Power video, you were introduced to the island as a lush paradise – glistening water, blue skies, not a grain of sand out of place... Cut to: humans doing as they do, getting greedy, treating the land with disrespect and stripping it of its beauty.”

The songs and video were released ahead of the singer’s 25th birthday, on Sunday.