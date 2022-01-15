A few of my favourite things: Suzy Cato

Suzy Cato will step into a new role in Opera in the Harbourâs musical Carousel at Aucklandâs Wynyard Wharf.

What is there to say about Suzy Cato that a generation (or two) of entertained children has not already said.

Best known as the host of several hit kid’s television shows including Suzy’s World and You and Me, Cato also starred in Dancing with the Stars in 2018, The Masked Singer NZ in 2021, and helped educate our littlies during lockdown.

Come Valentines Day weekend, she will step into a new role – The Starkeeper (originally Mr God) – in Opera in the Harbour’s musical Carousel at Auckland’s Wynyard Wharf.

Favourite TV show

We are working our way through some pretty cool sci-fi with the teens at the moment; Sweet Tooth, Invasion and Foundation.

You know what I loved most about these series? The fact that we found them as they were releasing the episodes weekly so we had to wait a whole seven days for a juicy new episode!

Restaurant

We tend to eat locally and with two of us being gluten free, we always choose a restaurant or takeaway that gives everyone as many options as possible.

Thai Yum, in Birkenhead, Auckland, has been a favourite takeaway for a number of years. You do not have the word Yum in your name for no good reason!

Favourite song

My own? :D

Supplied Cato has been enjoying Sweet Tooth, the Netflix hit filmed here in New Zealand.

Favourite book

I have two this year. I met Jess Quinn as an incredible 9-year-old in Starship Hospital as she recovered from the loss of her leg and the challenges of chemotherapy. She was an inspiration then and again as a fellow competitor on Dancing with the Stars.

I love her first book Still Standing – her writing inspires and encourages us all to be resilient and strong and to overcome adversity.

The second is Lucy Barge’s first book of poetry that’s so beautiful and raw and reflects so much of what our rangatahi feel and experience as they grow and develop.

I met Lucy when she was just 7, on my kids radio show. She showed so much talent then, and I am blown away by her writing now.

Favourite movie

After lockdown, ask me this question in about 6 months time and I’ll tell all!

Item of clothing

The handmade slippers my daughter brought me home from Nepal, when she was 14.They are not the prettiest thing, and they took some wearing in, but they are toasty warm and have a heart value that is priceless, knowing that she had carted them, and a pair for her brother, all around Nepal.

Weekend ritual

Dropping my daughter to work, at Wild Wheat, and collecting a delicious kumara sourdough loaf for my husband and then picking up two spelt flour loaves from OTT bakery, for my son and I, on the way home.

Fresh sandwiches, the crusty end with Vegemite and then toast and avo the following morning (if there is any left the next day). Yum!

What has been your favourite job?

From radio where I first started, to You and Me where I really found my way into the homes, and hopefully hearts, of several generations of Kiwi whānau, back to radio and my kids radio show, Suzy & Friends, which is about to embark on its 15th year, in 2022!

I have loved every minute of it and the opportunities that have arisen along the way.