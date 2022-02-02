Should you cancel your Spotify account because of Joe Rogan? What are the alternatives?

Alex Behan is a New Zealand music writer and reviewer.

COMMENT: When Neil Young gave the world's largest streaming platform his ultimatum “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both” he must have known which choice the corporate giant would make.

Spotify invested north of $100 million dollars to secure exclusive rights to The Joe Rogan Experience podcast because of the controversy the beefy broadcaster generates.

Rogan brings in an average of 11 million listeners per episode while Young yields 6 million a month. It’s simple math and so was the fallout. Spotify fell 12 per cent on the NASDAQ by the end of the week, an estimated $4 billion loss in market value and announced a raft of policy changes.

There was a flurry of support for Young with #cancelspotify and #byebyespotify trending on social media. No one knows how many fled the platform (Spotify aren’t currently answering calls) but a cursory glance across my Twitter feed shows dozens of local music supporters surrendering subscriptions in response to the kerfuffle.

But it is, I’m sorry to say, just a kerfuffle.

Spotify doesn't care about Neil Young - he’s chicken feed to them. Their share price recovered nicely, it’s now higher than prior to this fiasco. They survived the long, cold years without Taylor Swift and they’ll sure as hell survive without Neil Young. Let’s keep in mind also that although my social media feed shows proud kiwis logging out in protest - Joe Rogan maintains the most popular podcast in the country.

Young took a stand because of Rogan’s spread of vaccine misinformation. Joni Mitchell followed him. They know a thing or two about vaccines - both survived polio. But misinformation is only the surface of what makes Spotify unpalatable for musicians.

If you talk to a local artist they’ll likely tell you it makes no difference to them. All streaming services have disrupted business equally for the humble musician - no one expects to sell an album ever again. In most cases, they just hope for a sustainable lifestyle.

John Shearer/AP Joni Mitchell pulled all of her music in Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young.

What are the alternatives to Spotify?

There are plenty of options if you want out of your Spotify subscription but short of buying back your CD collection, listening to the radio or singing ye songs of olde round a campfire - none of them are guilt free. Here are three.

If you want a straight swap there’s Deezer. It offers a free service just like Spotify and costs about the same for a commercial free product. It’s a French company that operates with the blessing of the major record companies just like Spotify and the audio quality is similar. They don’t have Joe Rogan but they have plenty of other podcasts.

Tidal costs the same $14.99 a month as Spotify and boasts superior audio quality. They don’t host podcasts (except for a few specialist ones of their own) and there’s no free platform but like all these services you can get a 30 day free trial. They host exclusive video content and also have what they call a Hi-Fi Plus option (which costs twice as much) where 10 per cent of your subscription goes directly to the artists you listen to most.

Apple Music offers Beats Radio as a free service and a subscription costs the same as Spotify. It also integrates your own music collection (if you still have one) and because they’re the biggest company in the world you can bundle Music with Apple TV, Arcade (their gaming service) and get 50GB storage in the Cloud for $23.95 a month.

All three have access to roughly the same amount of music, all of them offer curated playlists and all use algorithms to recommend you new music. It’s also relatively easy now to transfer playlists between them all. So why are none of these guilt free?

Ask a musician. On average Spotify pays $0.0043, Deezer $0.0064, Apple $0.0078 and Tidal a whopping $0.0128 per play but even these figures don’t paint a complete picture. How those payouts trickle down to the actual artist is a different, complicated story. If you’re signed to a record label that money gets split again and even if you’re totally independent you still need a distributor to act as a mediator. No one’s sure who’s winning but we suspect it isn’t the good guys.

If you want to swap your Spotify subscription because of Joe Rogan - go for it. But don’t fool yourself. If you’re interested in being an ethical music consumer, $15 a month doesn’t cut it. That’s a fee you pay for the ability to listen anytime, anywhere. If you’re interested in compensating musicians properly - you’ll have to reach deeper into your pocket and you might have to go direct.

Also, don’t worry too much about Neil Young. Last year he sold the rights to half his catalogue and pocketed a cool $150 million for it. He’ll be rocking the free world a while yet.