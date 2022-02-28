Covid-19: What's the deal with refunds when it comes to cancelled and postponed events?

Chris Hipkins confirms New Zealand will move to Covid-19 'phase 3' at 11.59pm on February 24.

Event cancellations are a fact of life in the age of Covid-19 but what are your rights as a ticket holder who finds themselves out of pocket?

It can be difficult to understand how to get a refund, when every week it seems music festivals and events are being postponed, rescheduled and called off completely.

We talked to Consumer New Zealand to get the rundown on what your options are when you can no longer attend a gig, festival or event, to take the added stress and confusion out of an already disappointing situation.

Buyer beware!

It may seem obvious but understanding the terms and conditions of your ticket purchase is key. A ticket is a contract between you and the ticket seller. The seller has to clearly display or notify you of the terms and conditions attached to the ticket before you buy it.

What happens if the show is cancelled?

Elton John’s 2021 Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour went unfinished with his last two Mt Smart Stadium shows rescheduled to January 27 and January 28, 2023.

If a show is cancelled, you should get a refund from the ticket agent. Be sure to check with the agent about what’s happening. Refunds will normally be made to the credit or debit card you used to purchase the tickets. If your card details have changed, you’ll need to provide the ticket agent with your updated details. You may be able to do this via its website.

What if the show is postponed?

Some shows may be rescheduled rather than cancelled. If the new date doesn't suit, you should get a refund of the ticket price.

What if the ticket seller isn’t doing anything?

If you haven’t heard from the ticket agent, it may be because it’s dealing with a large number of inquiries. However, if the agent has refused to do anything, and you paid by credit or debit card, you may be able to get a chargeback (a refund to your card). Contact your bank or card issuer about this.

I also booked flights and accommodation to attend the event. What should I do?

Meg McCann/Supplied For the first time in its 19-year history, Rhythm and Vines music festival was rescheduled to Easter 2022, after New Zealand entered the red traffic light setting back in December.

Ticket agents aren’t required to compensate you for other costs, such as airline tickets or accommodation. You'll need to contact the airline or hotel about a refund or credit.

I bought a ticket from a private seller. Will I still be able to get a refund?

If you’ve bought your ticket from a private seller, rather than the official ticket agent, getting a refund might be trickier. Ticket agents may have terms and conditions stating that if they’re aware a ticket has been resold, they won’t honour it.Where an event is cancelled, the ticket agent would only be obliged to provide a refund to the original purchaser. You could try asking this person for a refund, provided you’re able to contact them.

Refund windows

Serena Stevenson Splore music and arts festival was cancelled in January. Ticket holders can keep their ticket for the 2023 event or request a refund.

Some event and festival organisers offer a refund window - a period of time with a set deadline during which you can request a refund.This practice is commonplace however Consumer New Zealand argue that ‘refund windows’ are an unfair term and believe ticket holders should be entitled to a refund at any point.

“We don’t think there’s any legitimate reason for an event organiser to create a limited window for getting refunds,” explained a spokesperson. “They could risk breaching the unfair terms provisions of the Fair Trading Act.”

Can organisers keep some of your money if an event is cancelled?

Organisers may be entitled to retain a small fee if the terms and conditions allow them to do so but they are not entitled to retain a large chunk of the refund. Consumer New Zealand says, “this is likely to be unfair and open to challenge under the Fair Trading Act”.

Organisers may also be entitled to retain a small fee if the terms are silent about what happens if the event is cancelled due to reasons outside their control. In that case, Consumer New Zealand says the contract is likely to be “frustrated” and the Contract and Commercial Law Act (CCLA) will apply. Under the CCLA, consumers are entitled to a refund, less reasonable expenses.

Alienating consumers

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Consumer New Zealand warns that event organisers risk alienating their customer base by not offering full refunds.

Consumer New Zealand warns that organisers who don’t provide full refunds risk alienating punters, potentially leaving them reluctant to re-book tickets for future events. “We’d like to see organisers do the right thing by consumers and provide full refunds,” said a Consumer New Zealand spokesperson.

If you believe you are being charged an unreasonable amount, consumers can also complain to the Commerce Commission.

Cancelled and rescheduled events

Carl Green/Supplied Sir Elton John is escorted off stage after losing his voice during his Auckland show. The world-famous singer had just started playing Daniel when he was forced to stop. Earlier Sir Elton was diagnosed with walking pneumonia.

A staggering number of major events across New Zealand have been cancelled, postponed, and rescheduled in recent months due to Covid-19 health restrictions. Here is a rundown on a selection of notable concerts and festivals with details on their refund options for ticket holders.

Elton John’s 2021 Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour went unfinished with his last two Mt Smart Stadium shows rescheduled to January 27 and January 28, 2023.Ticket holder’s unable to attend the new dates can request a refund through Ticketmaster.

Lorde’s Solar Power tour has been rescheduled to 2023, and while ticket holders were able to request refunds, the window closed on December 10. If you missed that opportunity it would pay to contact Ticketmaster directly and make your case.

Gareth Cattermole Harry Styles fans have been left disappointed after the pop star was finally forced to cancel his tour that was first announced back in 2020.

Harry Styles’ Love On Tour has been cancelled with promoters Live Nation stating on their website that all ticket holders are to receive a “full refund accordingly”.

Those who previously held on to their tickets will be able to access a priority purchase window for the planned new tour.

However, Stuff understands many ticket holders are still waiting to receive refunds, with the process complicated by the fact many punters first purchased tickets as far back as 2020 when the Harry Styles tour was originally announced.

Many of those people have had to update their bank account details and submit an Electronic Funds Transfer form to Ticketmaster, with further delays caused by the fact refunds being processed by Ticketmaster’s Australia-based Finance Team.

Customers have been advised via email that “the processing of refunds will take longer than usual due to the high volume of EFT requests”, with Ticketmaster asking for patience as they work to “get your funds back to you as quickly as possible under the circumstances”.

AP Kiwi pop star Lorde’s Solar Power tour has been rescheduled to 2023.

Rhythm & Vines has been rescheduled to Easter weekend with the three-day music festival starting on Good Friday April 15 and finishing on Easter Sunday April 17.

Festival organisers offered ticket holders a two-week refund window which closed on December 16.

A spokesperson for Rhythm & Vines told Stuff that those who missed the refund window are able to list their tickets for resale at Moshtix.

Splore music and arts festival was cancelled in January.

Ticket holders can keep their ticket for the 2023 event and were informed they could claim a refund over a 14-day window that closed on February 15.

However, Splore Festival director John Minty remains willing to consider any further requests for refunds saying “we look at each case on its merits”.

“If someone came to us tomorrow, or even a week or two’s time, and had a good reason why they had missed the refund window, definitely we would consider it and more than likely process,” he said.

ROSA WOODS Auckland’s Round the Bays 2021 fun run was cancelled with ticket holders able to receive a 70 per cent refund.

Auckland’s Round the Bays fun run has also been called off with organisers offering ticket holders a 70 per cent refund - 20 per cent more than what was outlined in their terms and conditions.

Sponsorship and Events director Henry McLernon says they need to retain a fee “due to the significant costs associated with the event infrastructure, and our commitment to honour vital donations” to charity organisations.

That Weekend music festival at Okoroire Hot Springs has been cancelled with organisers retaining 10 per cent of ticket revenue to cover losses from building the festival, explaining in their terms and conditions that they are only eligible for limited assistance under the government insurance scheme for boutique events to cover losses from Covid related cancellation.

Shipwrecked Music and Arts Festival in Te Ārai has been rescheduled to February 10-12 next year with their terms and conditions stating: “All tickets will be valid for the postponement date and no refunds will be offered”, and “if cancelled due to Force Majeure, refunds will be made of equal ticket shares from funds not allocated to pre-production.”