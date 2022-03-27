When Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins broke protocol to play Auckland Town Hall's pipe organ

Very few people got to witness Foo Fighter’s drummer Taylor Hawkins’ attempt to play the Auckland Town Hall’s pipe organ in 2011, but for those there, it was a memory that lasted.

The drummer for the legendary rock band died on Saturday, just hours before the Foo Fighters were set to take the stage at Festival Estéreo in Colombia.

The band announced his passing on Instagram, saying they were “devastated by the tragic and untimely loss”.

Rick Clifford/Frontier Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in Geelong, March 2022, just weeks before he died.

The news of Hawkins’ death has spurred tributes and memories from the music industry and fans worldwide.

Tim Adriaansen was working as a venue technician for Auckland’s Town Hall in March 2011 when the rock group played a charity gig to raise funds for those affected by the Christchurch earthquakes.

He recalled Hawkins saw the hall’s pipe organ and mentioned it “looked awesome”, and that he’d love to play it.

“[We were] not supposed to. You’re supposed to get permission from the city organist before you use the organ, but I knew where the key was.”

So Adriaansen got the organ fired up for Hawkins before soundcheck and the drummer started playing Lucky by Radiohead. A guitar technician jumped on the drum kit to provide a beat.

“He clearly didn’t know how to play a big pipe organ, but just enjoyed figuring it out,” he said.

Supplied Foo Fighters famously caused seismic activity in Auckland during their Western Springs concert in 2011.

“They both started singing a bit of the words, but he was trying to figure out where to put his fingers on the keys on the organ at the same time. It wasn’t much of a performance, but it was fun,” Adriaansen said.

That night, the Foo Fighters raised $354,903 to aid the Christchurch earthquake recovery. .

He recalled Hawkins as being, “really ... chill” and said he was, “friendly with everybody and would chat with anyone”.

Adriaansen has worked on hundreds of concerts, and that night still remained in his top ten.

“I don’t think anyone’s filled the Town Hall the way the Foo Fighters did,” he said.

“They had people on bleachers on the stage behind the band ... so they were surrounded by audience members.”

The band returned to New Zealand in December the same year, where the band famously caused three hours of siesmic tremors while playing to a crowd of 50,000 at Western Springs Stadium.

“I did a few other Foo Fighters gigs later on,” Adriaansen said.

“The thing that struck me is they’re relatable, down to earth people. They didn’t have any sense of, ‘we’re the artist, and we shouldn’t talk to you, or we’re too busy for our fans’.”

“They were always there and always friendly.”

Just three weeks before the news of Hawkins’ death, the Foo Fighters announced they would be returning to New Zealand to play shows in Wellington and Auckland in December 2022.

Tributes from the music world have been pouring in through social media since the drummer’s death was announced.

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin paid tribute to Hawkins and announced the news of his passing during a concert in Mexico on Saturday (NZ time).

“We weren’t sure whether to talk about it in this concert, but we have to because they’re our friends, and we care about them,” Martin said before playing dedicating “Everglow” to the drummer.

Martin described Hawkins as a “beautiful, beautiful man”.

Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker recalled meeting Hawkins when he was playing for Alanis Morisette and Barker was yet to make it big.

“You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid you’re a star’. And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination,” he wrote.

“Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys' room … Rest In Peace.”

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello posted a photo of himself, Hawkins and Perry Farrell in response to the news of Hawkins’ death.

“I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power,” he said.

Singer of the legendary rock band the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger also paid tribute on Twitter.

“So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins,” he wrote.

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children. No official cause of death has been announced.