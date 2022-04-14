Taika Waititi's music video cameos

RNZ host Charlotte Ryan's weekly picks of the best new videos from local musicians – and a few blasts from New Zealand’s music video past.

OPINION: Many successful film directors begin their careers making music videos.

Spike Jonze​ made music videos for The Beastie Boys, Kanye West and Weezer before directing feature films like Being John Malkovich, and French film director Michel Gondry made music videos for The White Stripes, Chemical Brothers and Daft Punk before directing Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

New Zealand director Taika Waititi​ has followed that trajectory too.

Supplied Taika Waititi directed and starred in the music video for The Phoenix Foundation song 40 Years.

In 2009, Taika directed and starred in the music video for 40 years by The Phoenix Foundation - a one-shot, definite must-watch-to-the-end video showing Taika wearing a maroon tracksuit, running beachside in the summer heat, while singing along to the Wellington band’s song, avoiding knife fights and other obstacles along the way to make it to the finish line.

Like in many of his films, Taika enjoys making a cameo in music videos he directs.

In the first video he directed for The Phoenix Foundation, for the song Bright Grey, he enters the amazing 1980s set in a DeLorean car, Back to the Future-style.

In another of my favourite Taika-directed music video clips, he proves that sometimes the simplest concept – a costume, a New Zealand landscape and a sense of humour – can make a video work.

This video took Luke Buda and Taika three hours to shoot, on what I believe was a home video camera. It makes me smile.

Taika worked closely with The Phoenix Foundation for years. The band created soundtracks and wrote original music for his films including Boy, Eagle vs Shark and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

These days Taika is busy working on projects like Star Wars and Thor so it's totally understandable he doesn’t make music video clips for New Zealand bands anymore.

I am very excited to see what he does on his new project, working on an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for Netflix, which will hopefully include some sort of Oompa Loompa music video clip at some point...

Rubi Du ‘Back up’

Rubi Du (also known as Silva MC) was born in Auckland and raised a Rastafarian, which in music terms means she grew up with ska, rocksteady and reggae music surrounding her, and sound system culture was an everyday thing.

And her music reflects that, adding influences from hip hop, and drum and bass, with a Pacific flavour. Her lyrics are conscious, proud and sometimes fierce – in a great way.

Her new single Back up shows Rubi’s energy and vibe well.

Lyrically she is referencing friends having your back - or finding ones that do.

As you can see, she's a natural performer – powerful, a lot of fun and can get everyone in the room dancing, or at least swaying their hips to the rhythm.

*Charlotte Ryan hosts Music 101 on RNZ National every Saturday, from 1pm.