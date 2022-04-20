Harry Styles announces one-off Auckland show

Harry Styles is bringing his Love On Tour show to New Zealand for a one-off performance in 2023.

The Grammy Award-winning global pop superstar will perform at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on March 7, the final stop on his tour down under that also includes shows in Perth, Melbourne, Gold Coast, and Sydney.

Tickets for the Auckland show go on sale April 27.

The new tour announcement comes after the Watermelon Sugar singer was forced to cancel his planned 2022 visit due to challenges presented by Covid-19.

Styles was originally due to bring his Love On Tour to Auckland’s Spark Arena in November 2020 before it was postponed in September, with Styles explaining “everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority”.

A new date was never set - until now.

Styles - who last weekend performed a stunning headline genre-bending set at Coachella - will kick off his 32-city tour with three new stadium dates in the UK in June, before a further four stadium shows in Europe.

The tour will continue in July with rescheduled arena dates in Europe, as well as a new show in Paris, before the former One Direction star heads on to Latin America later this year.

Styles has recently rocketed back into the New Zealand Official Top 40 Singles Chart with new single As It Was debuting at number one, ahead of the highly-anticipated May 20 release of his forthcoming new album Harry’s House.

The music video for As It Was, shot last month in London, finds the 28-year-old collaborating with Ukrainian Grammy Award-nominated director Tanu Muino.

Harry’s House is Styles’ third solo studio album and his first music release since 2019’s record-breaking sophomore album Fine Line.

The new 13-track full-length album was recorded in multiple locations across the UK, Los Angeles and Tokyo from 2020 to 2021. It was written by Styles alongside frequent collaborators Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Mitch Rowland.

New Zealand fans can look forward to Styles performing his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, and Kiwi.

HARRY STYLES: LOVE ON TOUR 2023 – NEW ZEALAND

March 7 - Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium