Family-friendly Thor puts once 'badass' pub anthem back at No.1

They were once the baddest band on the planet - but Guns N’ Roses are now making a chart resurgence on the back of Taika Waititi’s family-friendly film Thor: Love and Thunder.

The legendary rock group’s classic 1988 hit Sweet Child O’ Mine is back at the top of the US charts this week thanks to its inclusion in the teaser for the upcoming Marvel film.

For ageing rockers like this writer, it's cool to see the song celebrated by new listeners, particularly remembering the dangerous and scandalous reputation the music and band carried when they first burst on to the airwaves all those years ago.

Kevin Stent Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose and lead guitarist Slash performing at Wellington’s Westpac Stadium in 2017.

One of the most popular rock songs of all time - featuring guitarist Slash’s earworm solo and vocalist Axl Rose singing “Where do we go? Where do we go now?” - Sweet Child O’ Mine is beloved by music fans around the world and remains a classic Kiwi party and pub anthem almost 35 years after its release.

The track – which is now a staple on classic hits radio – paved the way for Guns N’ Roses to become the biggest band in the world and kings of the rock-metal scene, above other heavyweight acts like Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Aerosmith.

For aspiring guitarists, Sweet Child O’ Mine is up there with Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven, and AC/DC’s Thunderstruck, as a song that measures your fledgling talent and finger-picking ability.

According to Billboard, the track debuted at No. 1 on the latest chart after it earned 4.7 million official US streams and sold 1600 downloads. A near constant on classic hits and rock radio, it also drew 1.2 million in audience on stations that report to Billboard's Radio Songs chart.

The new success for the song comes as Kiwi head-bangers eagerly await Guns N’ Roses upcoming tour down under, with the rock legends set to play Wellington’s Sky Stadium on December 8, and Auckland’s Eden Park on December 10.

For those old enough to remember when it came out, as the third single from the album Appetite For Destruction, it’s little surprise Sweet Child O’ Mine has struck a chord with a new generation.

The song - a softer ballad than the rest of the material on the album - was a huge commercial success, which together with Welcome to the Jungle and Paradise City helped Guns N’ Roses achieve mainstream mega-stardom.

Kevin Stent Guns N’ Roses were once the poster boys for bad boy rock n roll.

Selling over 30 million copies worldwide, Appetite for Destruction is one of the best-selling records of all time, with Sweet Child O’ Mine having peaked at number five on the New Zealand charts.

The TikTok generation might find this hard to believe, but back in the day, Guns N’ Roses were the baddest band on the planet.

Emerging out of the Los Angeles hair-metal scene they were billed as the real deal - down and dirty rock n’ rollers who looked like a cross between the Rolling Stones, The Ramones, and the New York Dolls, with attitudes to match.

Parents, teachers, and politicians around the world were worried about Guns N’ Roses and the influence their music would have on kids, with their songs and videos containing all the right not-so-coded symbols of sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll.

The album’s original cover art was controversial in itself - a cartoon picture based on Robert Williams’ painting Appetite For Destruction - depicting a robot rapist about to be punished by a metal monster-machine.

Music retailers refused to stock the album prompting the label, Geffen Records, to move the offensive artwork inside, replacing it with the now iconic album cover of the Celtic cross and skulls of the five band members.

Funnily enough, Sweet Child O Mine was far removed from that image of the group.

With Axl’s poetic lyrics addressing the overwhelming effect that his girlfriend Erin Everly, who he would later marry, had on him, the track is an unabashed love song.

Hardcore Guns N’ Roses fans at the time may have even complained that Sweet Child O’ Mine was not representative of the bands true badass style and attitude.

But much in the way that Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song worked so well in Thor: Ragnarok - with Waititi saying the ‘70s rock song perfectly captured the essence of Chris Hemsworth’s superhero character - the upbeat and instantly recognisable tune to Sweet Child O’ Mine is clearly resonating with viewers in the same way.