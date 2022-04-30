Former Foo Fighters producer Nick Raskulinecz hosts Napier rockers Black Smoke Trigger in Nashville

Kiwi rock outfit Black Smoke Trigger have enlisted former Foo Fighters producer Nick Raskulinecz to record their first official EP.

Hailing from Napier, the four-piece group are working at Raskulinecz’s Rock Falcon Studio in Nashville, laying down tracks with the man who co-produced the Foo Fighters 2002 album One By One, which includes hits like Times Like These and All My Life.

Raskulinecz went on to produce the Foo Fighters 2005 follow-up In Your Honour, and has also worked with a long list of other acclaimed artists such as Duff McKagan, Deftones, Mastodon, and 90s grunge icons Alice in Chains.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” said guitarist Charlie Wallace.

“You can hear his passion. He was someone the band really resonated with. The vision that he has, the music he creates, and the performances he draws out of bands like Korn, Ghost, Deftones, and of course, Alice in Chains.”

Explaining how the Foo Fighters came to work with Raskulinecz on their fourth studio album, frontman Dave Grohl told Kiwi radio DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Music that it happened by accident, after he dialled the wrong number.

Supplied Napier rock outfit Black Smoke Trigger are recording with former Foo Fighters producer Nick Raskulinecz in Nashville.

The pair had first met at the famed Sound City studio, which hosted the recording of some of the biggest albums of all time including Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, Neil Young's After the Gold Rush and Nirvana's Nevermind.

“I meant to call Nick Oliveri, who was the bass player of Queens of the Stone Age and my friend Nick Raskulinecz answered,” said Grohl.

“I knew him from Sound City, he’s a great engineer. He had worked at that studio for years.”

Black Smoke Trigger - also featuring vocalist, Baldrick, bassist Dan Fulton, and drummer Josh Te Maro - are also celebrating after signing with heavyweight US artist manager Andy Gould, who has also handled the careers of Rob Zombie, Pantera, Linkin Park, Lionel Richie, and Guns N’ Roses.

Gould, who works for Los Angeles-based Spectacle Entertainment Group, was first turned on to Black Smoke Trigger’s music after being impressed by the band’s video for their first single Caught In the Undertow.

“It was everything I love about rock music,” said Gould. “The visuals and song were great. Digging deeper, I realised this band had crazy talent, and it was something I had to be involved with.”

The new batch of songs will technically be the group’s second release, after Black Smoke Trigger recorded their 2019 EP Set It Off, with producer Michael Wagener, who had previously recorded the likes of Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne.

The EP included the track The Way I’m Wired, which featured the playing of Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars.

This time around the quartet - also featuring vocalist, Baldrick, bassist Dan Fulton, and drummer Josh Te Maro - has collaborated with Disturbed’s David Draiman, Marti Frederickson (Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne), Blair Daly and Zac Maloy (Shinedown, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Keith Urban), and Keith Wallen (of Breaking Benjamin).

Supplied Black Smoke Trigger will play two homecoming shows at Napier’s Cabana on July 1 and July 2.

“Our first EP was really an homage to our influences,” said Wallace.

“Since then we’ve had a lot of time to sit together in a room to write and play, and our new material is representative of who we are as a band in 2022.”

The group’s visit to Nashville comes after Covid-19 travel restrictions scuttled plans to embark on their first US tour last year, a scrapped itinerary that included a show at the infamous West Hollywood venue the Whiskey A Go Go with Drowning Pool, hed P.E​. and II Nino.

The group remains optimistic about the enforced break, which has allowed them time to mature as musicians and songwriters.

“The upside of being in one of the most aggressive lockdowns in the world is that it really allowed us the time to pull out our best material,” said Wallace.

“We’ve been waiting a long time to record and play in the US, and it’s finally here.

“We’re beyond excited to record in Nashville with Nick to make the best possible record we can.”

Kiwi fans can look forward to catching Black Smoke Trigger when they play two homecoming shows at Napier’s Cabana on July 1 and July 2.