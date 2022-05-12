Watch: Flight of the Conchords star Bret McKenzie shares his first single without jokes

RNZ host Charlotte Ryan's weekly picks of the best new videos from local musicians – and one blast from our music video past.

Bret McKenzie - A Little Tune

NZ Comedian and musician Bret McKenzie is releasing a solo album.

Songs on the album are serious, honest and quite beautiful, which is a beautiful surprise.

READ MORE:

* Charlotte Ryan: The return of Marlon Williams

* The Black Seeds announce their first national tour in five years

* Charlotte Ryan: Black Seeds aren't as carefree, but funk-filled vibe still there



Don't get me wrong - I have loved and laughed so much to his songs.

McKenzie wrote and performed with Jermaine Clement in Flight of the Conchords so much and his Grammy award-winning song Man or Muppet almost brought me to tears in The Muppet Movie.

But I'm ready to hear him sing and show off his piano chops like he does in his first single A Little Tune.

This charming video was shot in the beautiful Royal Whanganui Opera House and features McKenzie on a grand piano in a suit and fellow comedian Madeleine Sami acting as his director and some familiar looking musicians in his backing band.

“Songs without Jokes’ will be released through Sub Pop Records in August.

McKenzie worked closely with longtime collaborator and producer Mickey Petralia in Los Angeles, US.

And don't miss out on tickets - McKenzie has just announced a NZ Tour on Wednesday performing in Town Halls and Opera Houses across the country in September - I can't wait.

Parallel Dance Ensemble - Shopping Cart

Jessica Hansell, who is known by many as musician Coco Solid, is a writer, multimedia artist and a musician from Auckland.

She has made music for years, collaborating with artists locally and internationally including Bobbi Soxx (producer Robin Hannibal) for their amazing disco-not-disco project, Parallel Dance Ensemble.

As well as making music, Hansell is the creator of cult Māori cartoon, Aroha Bridge, with screenwriting credits on Wellington Paranormal, a long-time member of Taika Waititi's Piki Films and now an author.

David White/Stuff Jessica Hansell is known by many as musician Coco Solid.

If you love her music, I encourage you to read her debut pukapuka, How to loiter in a Turf War. It's bold, colourful, cheeky and awesome - just like her music.

Dragon - Rain

As it is the NZ Music Month, I love looking back at ‘classic’ Kiwi Hits.

It may be my older age, but I have a new appreciation for Dragon and their 1983 song Rain from their album The Body and the Beat.

For the band, this was a comeback song written by bass player Todd Hunter and his wife. It was a huge worldwide success, getting airplay in America, Europe and even in Peru.

Three music videos were apparently made for this clip and this particular version was made for the US audience.

Stuff Dragon’s 1983 song Rain was a huge worldwide success.

This video clip is a bite of 1980s NZ Music history. Full 80s style, and the mullet on lead singer Marc Hunter is impressive. Also look out for the cameo of XTC’s Terry Chambers playing keys.

I do feel a tinge of sadness when watching this video, knowing the history that followed the band after this filming with the tragic death of keyboard player Paul Hewson and lead singer Marc Hunter.

*Charlotte Ryan hosts Music 101 on RNZ National every Saturday, from 1pm.