Kendrick Lamar's The Big Steppers tour coming to New Zealand in December

Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will play one New Zealand show in December as part of his world tour in support of his new album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

The US rap superstar will perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena on December 16, the final date on a lengthy tour schedule that follows four outings throughout Australia in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Tickets go on sale on May 20.

Fellow US rapper Baby Keem has been confirmed as a support act.

Renell Medrano Kendrick Lamar will play Auckland's Spark Arena on December 16.

The tour announcement comes after Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Lamar’s first album since the release of Damn in 2017 - was unveiled to listeners around the world on Friday.

The visit will be Lamar’s first to New Zealand since he last played here in Dunedin and Auckland in 2018.

