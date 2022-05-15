Amalia Hall's long-awaited debut with NZSO doesn't disappoint

Violinist Amalia Hall adapted seamlessly to the changing moods and intense technical demands of John Corigliano’s The Red Violin – Chaconne for Violin and Orchestra. (File photo)

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra conducted by James Judd with Amalia Hall (violin). Music by Strauss, Corigliano and Prokofiev. Michael Fowler Centre, May 13. Reviewed by Max Rashbrooke.

And we’re back – again. After the first Covid outbreak in 2020, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO) didn’t return until July that year; this time it only took until May. But it was a masked return: perhaps 90% of the audience sported face coverings, while for the performers the proportions were reversed.

Nonetheless conductor James Judd declared it “a super-spreader event of joy, hope and optimism”, and this certainly had its high points. Ironically for a piece about carnal passions, Strauss’s Don Juan was filled with moments of transcendental beauty, especially in the flowing string passages and the long drifting lines of the main oboe solo.

If the audience received that tone-poem with polite applause, they were openly delighted with the performance of American composer John Corigliano’s The Red Violin – Chaconne for Violin and Orchestra. Local soloist Amalia Hall made her long-awaited NZSO debut, and didn’t disappoint.

The music itself, though powerful in places, may suffer from a defect common to film scores: the sense that one is hearing only half a duet. But Hall’s performance was nerveless.

supplied The concert’s second half consisted of selections from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet Suites, where conductor James Judd’s ability to extract a full, balanced sound from the orchestra came to the fore. (File photo)

Opening with a steely tone that hovered just the right side of harshness, she adapted seamlessly to the piece’s changing moods and intense technical demands. This was followed by a sprightly soloist-and-orchestra encore from the Mendelssohn violin concerto; the contrast was pleasant, even if encores are generally better when impromptu rather than obviously pre-rehearsed.

The concert’s second half consisted of selections from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet Suites, where Judd’s ability to extract a full, balanced sound from the orchestra came to the fore. The selections were intelligently made, too, beginning with faster numbers, including the justly famous Dance of the Knights, whose juddering brass lines were cleverly echoed right throughout the performance.

The selections then segued into more contemplative pieces before the full tragedy unfurled itself in the final songs, the jabbing, martial energy of Death of Tybalt giving way to the shifting emotions of Romeo at Juliet’s Grave.

The Death of Juliet was an apt conclusion, as the NZSO’s beautiful playing expressed the bitterness of fate while hinting at the heroes’ togetherness even in death. It was, to reprise the last line of another romantic tale, Wuthering Heights, hard to imagine “unquiet slumbers for the sleepers in that quiet earth”.