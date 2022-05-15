Eurovision Song Contest 2022: Ukraine wins with 631 points

The controversial songwriting contest has announced it's winner for 2022, possibly the most political in the show's history.

Ukrainian folk-rap band Kalush Orchestra and their song, Stefania, have won the 2022 Eurovision Song contest.

Written by the band’s frontman Oleh Psiuk as a tribute to his mother, Stefania beat the UK, Sweden and Spain in a tense finale in Turin, Italy, on Sunday (New Zealand time).

The song has become a defiant anthem in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.

Supplied Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra celebrate winning the 2022 Eurovision song contest on Sunday. Frontman and songwriter, Oleh Psiuk, who wrote the inning song is in the pink hat.

“Thank you so much. Thank you for supporting Ukraine. This victory is for every Ukrainian. Slava Ukraini,” frontman Oleh Psiuk said as he received the award.

Luca Bruno/AP Kalush Orchestra arrives for the final dress rehearsal at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy on Friday.

“Slava Ukraini”, is a traditional rallying cry in the country. It means “glory to Ukraine”.

“Everybody is in peace in this arena, everybody wants peace, and music is peace,” host Laura Pausini said as the band went backstage to prepare to perform Stefania, to close the awards show.

“It’s been a privilege to share such intense emption with you,” said co-host Alessandro Cattelan, before the trio of presenters signed off in about 20 European languages.

Luca Bruno/AP Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine singing 'Stefania' performs during the final dress rehearsal at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Kalush Orchestra were the favourites to win the Eurovision Song Contest from day one.

The band was given a special dispensation by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to leave the country for the event.

A head of the final, Psiuk told international media he felt it was the best way he could support Ukraine in the war against the Russian invasion.

Luca Bruno/AP Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine meet with Ukrainian community as they stage a flash mob at the Eurovision Village in Turin, Italy.

This year, Russia and its ally Belarus, regular contributors to the event, were banned from competition because of the invasion.

The Eurovision winner is decided by two votes: country votes, and public votes. Ukraine was pushed into first place by a public vote of more than 450 points.

Runner up went to UK singer-songwriter Sam Ryder for his song, Space Man; third place went to Spanish singer Chanel for her dance song SloMo; fourth to Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs for Hold Me Closer; and fifth to Serbian singer Konstrakta for her song, In Corpore Sano, which means, “sounds in mind and body”.

Twenty-five bands competed in the grand final of the annual song contest. Last year, 183 million people watched the televised competition.

Supplied Australian performer Sheldon Riley at the 2022 Eurovision contest

Australia, a controversial entrant on account of its location, received a miniscule 2 points in the public vote, putting them in 15th place.

You can listen to all the entrants here, and watch the entire finale, including the moment Ukraine won, here.