Kiwi musician ousted from The Voice Australia before semifinals

Kiwi country musician Kaylee Bell has been described as an “extraordinary talent” by the host of The Voice Australia.

Kiwi musician Kaylee Bell’s run on The Voice Australia is over, with the singer/songwriter ousted from the competition ahead of the semifinals stage.

Bell, who impressed the four coaches on the show and audiences with her talents throughout her journey on the reality series, bowed out gracefully with the show’s host and coaches full of praise for her.

Host Sonja Kruger heaped praise on Bell as she informed the South Cantabrian her time on the show was over in an episode which screened in Australia on Sunday night. Last week Bell was named in the show’s top 24 contestants.

“You really are one of those extraordinary talents and its just been wonderful having you on the show,” Kruger said.

Bell went up against fellow contestant Finnian Johnson in a battle for a chance to secure a spot in the semifinals of the show. – with the Kiwi musician ousted from the show in the battles stage which allows just two performers to proceed in each group

Coach, Australian singer Jess Mauboy told them she had chosen a song she believed they would both connect with for the live battle to decide which of the two would progress to the next stage.

Mauboy challenged the two contestants to dig deep into their storytelling skills as they performed a duet of Landslide by Fleetwood Mac.

Supplied/Channel 7 Australia Kiwi musician Kaylee Bell’s time on The Voice Australia has come to an end after making it to the top 24.

“With Landslide ... that line in the chorus ‘I’ve been afraid of changing’, I feel like we’re all kind of guilty at some point in our lives of sort of taking second place you know in a relationship that’s like ... a really raw place to go, but it’s like so necessary that I go there,” Bell said.

Following her performance, New Zealand-born Australian musician and coach Keith Urban was full of praise.

“I think Kaylee, your vocal styling really came out in that song, it was very good.”

Referencing an earlier episode in which Bell auditioned for the show and performed her original song Keith – which is a tribute to him, Urban said watching Bell was “a bit bittersweet because I obviously wanted Kaylee for my team, but sweet Jessica here blocked me ... I’m still mad.”

Fellow coach, British singer/songwriter Rita Ora told the pair she felt their performance had been “too put together, it felt like a lovely duet, but again this is a battle, and I was just hoping to see a bit more fight from both of you.”

Ora, who had earlier been blocked from adding Johnson to her team, said he had her vote as he had a “real bass tone that I just gravitate towards.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Kaylee Bell performs on stage with The Voice Australia coach Keith Urban in Wellington in 2016.

Before announcing that Johnson had won the battle, Mauboy said she was proud of both performers, and it had been a “really tough decision”.

“Kaylee you’re just effortless, and you just know where you’re going with the song. Coaching you is just like setting you up to shine.

“Finnian, goodness, gracious me, that tone that you have – it is meant to tell stories.”

Gracious in defeat, Bell bowed out of the show by thanking her coach Mauboy, before blowing kisses to the audience.

“Thanks Jess, it means a lot, thank you.

“This has been such a beautiful journey, and I’m just grateful, so grateful.”

Later in the episode, Johnson went on to face a sing off before also being ousted from the show ahead of the semifinals.