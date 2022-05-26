Charlotte Ryan: How Dolly Parton inspired Kiwi singer Tami Neilson

Tami Neilson has admitted openly that Dolly Parton is a huge inspiration on her music.

RNZ host Charlotte Ryan's weekly picks of the best new videos from local musicians – and one blast from our music video past.

Tami Neilson - Baby You're a Gun

Tami Neilson is back with a new single, just weeks after she released her heart-wrenching duet with Willy Nelson.

Baby You’re a Gun is another Neilson classic that shows her amazing vocal range, alongside powerful and inspiring lyrics about women being underestimated and the roles females are expected to play. And the lush orchestra arrangement by composer Victoria Kelly is sublime.

Tami Neilson admits Dolly Parton is a huge inspiration, and one quote from the book inspired Neilson to write this new song.

“Many an old boy has found out too late that I look like a woman, but think like a man.

“It is a great mistake to assume that because I look soft, I do business that way.”

The music video for Baby You’re a gun is striking and more than a ‘lyric video’ which they have called it. It was hot in Nashville when Neilson visited Willy Nelson earlier this year, and features dark woods, expansive forests and Tami wearing an amazing white dress, headwear and horses, which in slow motion feel somewhat symbolic.

Neilson’s new album Kingmaker is out July 15. She’ll be touring NZ to celebrate.

Mazbou Q - Go and Be Free

UK born, New Zealand based Nigerian Rapper and Producer Mazbou Q is inspiring to watch.

Over the last four years or so, he has been sharing his personal journey of growth, political awareness and becoming a father for the first time, and has become a TikTok star.

Last year around the release of his debut album The Future Was, Mazbou Q also became a Tik Tok star as ‘The Rap Scientist’ - analysing and dissecting rap and rhyme techniques and discussing music theory in rap music with over 135k followers.

Mazbou Q’s new single feels joyous, empowering and features a lot of brass - which I love.

And if you listen closely, the lyrics are sad, but Mazbou Q says he was inspired by his Nigerian culture to find joy in pain. And in this song celebrating the good times, even if you are saying goodbye.

Miles Calder - Pushing & Pulling

Poneke musician Miles Calder is having a very busy month. A finalist for the 2022 Aotearoa Best Folk Artist Award, a new single out and currently on an acoustic tour throughout New Zealand.

After living overseas for years, Miles returned to Aotearoa, started writing and last year released his debut solo album Autopilot Life.

His sound could be compared to Father John Misty or Kevin Morby - and it's not surprising that Samuel Flynn Scott from the Phoenix Foundation has produced this new single, and added backing vocals and cool spooky synth sounds.

His new single Pushing and pulling has a cool video clip shot on 16mm film directed by Christchurch based Martin Sagadin who has worked closely with Aldous Harding and Marlon Williams. The colours are beautiful and bright - and the semi dad dancing Miles does is quite endearing too.

*Charlotte Ryan hosts Music 101 on RNZ National every Saturday, from 1pm.