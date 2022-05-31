Glastonbury 2022: Lorde and Crowded House set to represent New Zealand centre stage

Two of New Zealand’s biggest artists, Lorde and Crowded House, are poised to take centre stage at the Glastonbury Festival next month, alongside Kendrick Lamar, Robert Plant and Billie Eilish.

Hailed as one of the United Kingdom’s biggest music festivals, Glastonbury 2022 will take place from Wednesday, June 22, till Sunday, June 26.

Getty/Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Grammy-winning Lorde will play the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2022 in June.

This year will see the return of the sold-out festival for the first time since 2019. Both the 2020 and 2021 dates were cancelled because of Covid-19.

The festival organisers released the full timetable and lineup on Tuesday.

The schedule revealed that Auckland-born Lorde will perform on the Pyramid Stage, the festival’s main stage, on the Sunday night. Her set, of more than an hour, is scheduled for 7.15pm, directly before the stage headliner, Kendrick Lamar.

READ MORE:

* Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish to headline Glastonbury 2022

* Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever 2022 tour dates released, second show added

* Billie Eilish announced as Glastonbury Festival's youngest solo headliner



Lorde is touring Europe until the end of June and will begin a US tour in August. The Grammy-winning artist was due to perform a New Zealand tour in February and March of this year but postponed until 2023 because of Covid uncertainty.

Kiwi icons Crowded House will play the Pyramid Stage on the Friday afternoon, directly before London-based alt-rock band Wolf Alice.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Crowded House will play Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on the Friday afternoon.

The band is touring Europe until July, before heading to the United States in September, following the release of the 2021 album Dreamers are Waiting.

This will be Lorde's first appearance on Glastonbury's main stage. In 2019, she had her first appearance on the festival's other stage. Crowded House are returning to the main stage, having performed in 2008.

Headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Friday is Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish. Paul McCartney will headline the stage on Saturday.