The Wiggles are coming back to New Zealand in August

We asked the Wiggles the big questions ahead of their NZ tour announcement.

New Yellow Wiggle, Tsehay​, will visit New Zealand for the first time when the iconic Australian kids’ band make their post-pandemic return.

“I’ll bring my mum,” Tsehay tells Stuff, ahead of announcing the tour.

“Because I’m 16, I have to have a chaperone, which is great because I love brining my mum with me everywhere,” the chipper performer laughs.

The international salsa champion stepped into the shoes of the super popular Emma Wiggle at the end of 2021. She added sunflowers to the dancing shoes, swapped Emma’s big bow for a joyful flower crown and cuts awesome shapes wearing flairs.

supplies/Stuff Tsehay can do some pretty cool dance moves.

“I never thought I’d be a Wiggle, but little me would think it’s the coolest thing ever,” she says.

Moving up from a Fruit Salad TV member to fully-fledged Wiggle gave the teen some status with her 10-year-old brother.

“He tells everyone at school, he brags about it, he thinks he’s really cool. He’s like, ‘You know the Wiggles, my sister’s the new Yellow one.

“All the kids are like, ‘no, she’s not’, and he’s like, ‘fine, go ask her’. And when they see a photo they’re like ‘oh my gosh!’. My brother’s like the King of school,” Tsehay laughs.

She’ll be joined by familiar faces, Simon (Red Wiggle), Lachy (Purple Wiggle) and the only original member, Anthony (Blue Wiggle) when the troupe take on an eight-day tour of NZ clocking up 17 sets in the Big Show Tour! this August.

Sound check is at 7.30am each morning. The Wiggles work to a set list but try out new things or add unique elements on the fly, turn on the high energy for several shows a day, then drive to the next destination.

On top of that there are family calls and commitments, meals to eat, sleep to get and for Tsehay, school work to tick off.

supplies/Stuff The Wiggles are coming back to New Zealand for a tour in August.

Simon says the newbie has youth on her side to maintain the energy levels – but the rest of the band are relying on the buzz they get watching people (old and young) get such a kick out of their show.

“We can do up to four shows a day and it can be tiring, but we always have that thought that this could be a child’s first experience of a live show and so we want to make it the best experience a family can have,” Simon says.

The Wiggles kick off with two shows in Hamilton on August 20 then three shows in Auckland the following day. Then on to New Plymouth on August 22 for two shows, Palmerston North for two and three in Wellington. They will fly to the South Island and perform three shows on August 27 in Christchurch and two at the Dunedin Town Hall on August 28.

Tickets are on sale from Friday, June 10 at 10am via thewiggles.com.