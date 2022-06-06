Alec John Such, former bassist of Bon Jovi, dies, age 70

Alec John Such, the bassist and a founding member of Bon Jovi, has died (pictured 2004).

Founding member of rock band Bon Jovi, bassist Alec John Such, has died aged 70.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear friend,” the band announced on social media.

“Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest we found our way to each other through him,” the band wrote on Twitter.

“Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye.”

Born in New York on November 14, 1951, Such joined Bon Jovi in the early 1980s with fellow members Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, Ticco Torres and David Bryan.

Paul Natkin Bon Jovi backstage before a performance, Illinois, early March, 1987. Pictured are, from left, David Bryan, Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, and Alec John Such.

The band released its debut self-titled album in 1984. Bon Jovi’s third album, Slippery When Wet, saw huge success for the band in 1986, selling 12 million copies.

Such left Bon Jovi in 1994, citing burnout, Deadline reported, but reunited with the group when Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

No cause of death has been released.