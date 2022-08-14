How Beyonce's Renaissance is a template for the future of the music industry

Alex Behan is a New Zealand-based music writer and reviewer.

OPINION: This is my last weekly album review for Stuff. It’s been a blast.

Although to be totally honest I, like many of you perhaps, am frequently overwhelmed with choice in this everything, everywhere, all at once environment.

Choosing what to listen to used to be as easy as grabbing the CD wallet from the floor by the passenger seat, but when you can choose any song from any artist any time you want, sometimes it’s hard to choose anything at all.

When I took the reins, the column was already called What to Listen to. The title made the task clear – help people find music they are likely to like. The unspoken implication was equally clear; don’t waste space savaging people’s music.

There’s no time for that anymore – and frankly – no need either.



Chris Pizzello/AP The sheer volume of product means smaller, independent musicians (here in Aotearoa, that means almost all of them) are competing with Beyoncé and the bottomless pockets of major record companies for your attention.

Music criticism used to be – at least – half-full of people like me saying music was not very good and why. It was useful because music was expensive and there was no convenient way to hear it before purchase. When the cost of entry is $33.95 (the price of a CD, last I recall), warning people that a product is rubbish is a strong public service.

Streaming has made that largely redundant. While some people enjoy deep, detailed analysis of music, most people want quick recommendations – and algorithms can do that better than any human.

But the algorithm is not perfect and the streaming business model is far from proven.

One thing really came home to me writing this column week–to–week – how hard it is for artists to get noticed at all. Especially local ones. The sheer volume of product means smaller, independent musicians (here in Aotearoa, that means almost all of them) are competing with Beyoncé and the bottomless pockets of major record companies for your attention.

Speaking of Beyoncé, as I pondered these very issues, I was of course listening to Renaissance.

What? I can’t be a local music advocate and also a hardcore Beyonce fan? Listen, if you’re not asking yourself What Would Beyoncé Do? on a regular basis – you’re not living your best life. That’s just facts.

Anyway, as I was blasting Queen B, four things occurred to me about the state of music in Aotearoa – and globally – today.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Sir Elton John is among the many international artists set to entertain Kiwi audiences this summer.

Live music is everything

Much good stuff has been written about the house music influence on Renaissance. That’s because pop music has always, and will always follow what’s hot in the clubs because that’s where the money is.

It made me want to get on a dance floor asap and made me think about our event community who have been devastated by the events of recent years. I hope they get all the support they need, from every corner imaginable – and we bounce back to pre-pandemic party levels.

Inclusivity should be music’s superpower moving forward

Renaissance is packed with jams that make you feel beautiful and loved. It empowers all marginalised communities, not only ones Beyoncé identifies with.

When an ableist slur got publicly called out, Beyoncé removed it quick smart. The biggest brand in the business is not immune to criticism, is quick and unafraid to correct mistakes and recognises safe spaces and inclusion are the bare minimum we want and deserve.

If live events want to get back to pre-pandemic party levels – the entire industry has to embrace that.

Credit where credit’s due

There are approximately a billion songwriters on Renaissance and those people all getting their dues is an integral part of the business.

Songwriting is becoming one of Aotearoa’s strongest suits. We could be as prolific as Stockholm or Los Angeles one day. I long for the day music gets its dues, like sport or film, and we really invest in its future.

Pop music is endlessly fascinating and gloriously fun, isn’t it?

Beyoncé’s record made me dance and made me think. All the little details got me excited and energised. There’s never been a more interesting time to be a music fan.

I’m not going to stop writing about music, or talking about it, or playing it loudly to anyone in my vicinity. Just less. And with everything, everywhere all at once, probably with a more specific, locally focused lens.