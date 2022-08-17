Jackson Browne returns to New Zealand in 2023 for three-stop tour

Jackson Browne and full band to play Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in 2023.

American singer-songwriter Jackson Browne will be playing three New Zealand shows in April 2023.

Browne’s tour will see stops at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on April 18, Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre on April 19, and Christchurch’s Town Hall on April 21.

Tickets will go on sale August 25.

In his first visit to New Zealand since 2018, the 73-year-old musician will be touring his latest album Downhill From Everywhere, the fifteenth addition to his discography since his debut self-titled in 1972.

As well as being a celebrated musician, Browne is also a dedicated humanitarian, having launched Musicians United for Safe Energy and Nukefree.org .

He also received the Duke University LEAF award for Lifetime Environment Achievement in the Fine Arts, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 by Bruce Springsteen.