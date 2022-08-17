Australian band Gang of Youths cancel Auckland and Wellington shows days before

Gang of Youth's lead singer Dave Le'aupepe has admitted the band were never meant to be a success.

Australian alternative rock group Gang of Youths have cancelled their Auckland and Wellington shows at the last minute to “maintain the health” of the band.

The group were meant to play at Auckland’s PowerStation on Wednesday night, but concertgoers received an email the day before saying the show would not go on.

A message sent to ticket holders from AAA Ticketing said they had been advised the show was not going ahead and were waiting to hear more.

The band provided an update to Handsome Tours NZ which was posted on their social media saying they were “gutted” to have to postpone their Aotearoa shows.

“This has been a very difficult decision for us but one we collectively deem necessary to maintain the health of the band,” the post said.

“We want you all to know we haven’t made this decision lightly as we hate letting our fans down and know a lot of you will be disappointed, for which we are really sorry.”

Supplied Australian band Gang of Youths were meant to play at Auckland’s Powerstation on Wednesday.

The band said their teams would be working hard in the coming weeks to find a way to get them back to Aotearoa and they asked people to hold onto their tickets.

“We will share those details as soon as we know more,” the band stated, “we apologise for the inconvenience and will be in touch very soon with information regarding new dates.”

David Le'aupepe, the band’s lead singer has spoken openly in the past about depression, suicide attempts and issues with drugs and alcohol.

Handsome Tours NZ and AAA Ticketing have been contacted by Stuff for comment.