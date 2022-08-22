Review: Course of true dreams never did run smooth

Orchestra Wellington was in fine form, displaying throughout a lightness of touch and a wide variety of textures, as the play’s moods shifted from light to dark and light again, says reviewer Max Rashbrooke. (File photo)

Midsummer Night’s Dream. Orchestra Wellington conducted by Marc Taddei​, with Deborah Wai Kapohe​ (mezzo); Inbal Megiddo​ (cello); Barbara Paterson​ (soprano); Michaela Cadwgan​ (soprano); Dryw McArthur​, Alex Greig​ and Danielle Meldrum​ (actors); and the Orpheus Choir female chorus. Music by Schumann and Mendelssohn. Michael Fowler Centre, August 20. Reviewed by Max Rashbrooke

Dreams, both good bad, were central to Saturday night’s Orchestra Wellington concert, a performance bookended by Mendelssohn’s incidental Shakespearean music and a Schumann song cycle based on the reveries of an unrequited lover.

Schumann’s Dichterliebe (which translates roughly as a poet’s love) was presented in an orchestral arrangement by the contemporary Norwegian composer Henrik Hellstenius​, the solo part sung by New Zealand mezzo Deborah Wai Kapohe​ (Te Ᾱtihaunui-ā-Papārangi). But although Wai Kapohe has a beautiful, liquid tone, the words weren’t always clearly audible, even with the help of artificial amplification, and her singing style seemed better suited to a musical.

That’s not to say that the classics can’t be updated, but things have to be artistically coherent, and singing lyrics like, “In the Rhine, in the holy river, there is reflected in the waves, with its big dome, the great, holy Cologne” in the style of a torch song fails that test. (To my way of thinking, at least; the audience seemed not to mind.)

Schumann’s Cello Concerto was an improvement: although soloist Inbal Megiddo’s​ tone is on the dry side, her playing was full of gentleness, especially in the regret-laden slow movement; and the orchestra were excellent, their sound rich and balanced.

Those strengths carried through to the concert’s setpiece, Mendelssohn’s music for A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Again the gentle moments were beautifully done, especially the calm, controlled pianissimo passages in the strings. The final moments of the Overture had a wonderful tenderness, and the woodwinds were a delight throughout, their dancing playfulness perfectly suited to Shakespeare’s comedic writing.

Having actors on stage, delivering the play lines integrated into the music, made perfect sense, and the Orpheus Choir’s female chorus was as accomplished as would have been expected.

The two sopranos, meanwhile, had pleasant if not especially strong voices, although they would have been better off without the costume-store fairy wings, particularly given the awkward contrast with the un-costumed actors.

Fortunately the orchestra were in fine form, displaying throughout a lightness of touch and a wide variety of textures, as the play’s moods shifted from light to dark and light again.

The justly famous Nocturne was exquisitely played, the dreamy, mystical horns hitting exactly the right tone, somewhere between reverie and reveille.

And the lighting effect, distracting at times, came good at the end as darkness settled over the orchestra, rounding off a sublime second half.