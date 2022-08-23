Kiwi singer Margaret Urlich, 57, dies after battle with cancer

New Zealand singer Margaret Urlich died on Monday following a long struggle with cancer. She was 57.

The acclaimed Auckland-born solo vocalist and member of female vocal supergroup When the Cat’s Away had been battling cancer for two-and-a-half years.

She was surrounded by family at their home in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, where she lived with her husband and manager George Gorga.

Stuff understands the seriousness of Urlich’s condition has been common knowledge among her musician peers and industry figures on both sides of the Tasman over the last 18 months, but had been kept private at the family’s request.

READ MORE:

* Life story: New Zealand’s country gentleman John Grenell

* Olivia Newton John first got cancer 30 years before she died. Why some cancers keep coming back

* The Seekers lead singer Judith Durham dies, aged 79

* Sparactus actor Ioane 'John' King dies, age 49



Urlich was one of New Zealand’s most successful artists, beginning her career as the frontwoman of Peking Man.

She later joined iconic Kiwi group When the Cat’s Away, whose number one hit Melting Pot made them a household name.

The group was inducted in the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame last December.

Supplied When The Cat's Away, from left: Annie Crummer, Debbie Harwood, Kim Willoughby, Dianne Swann and Margaret Urlich.

Urlich’s poor health meant she was unable to join her bandmates – Annie Crummer, Debbie Harwood, Dianne Swann, and Kim Willoughby – as they were recognised for their individual and collective contributions to Aotearoa’s music scene, and their importance in shaping New Zealand’s popular culture.

“Margaret is magic. She is the most extraordinarily talented musician, singer, and human,” Harwood told Stuff in December 2021.

“She’s so intelligent. But when she comes on stage, it's like standing next to Prince.

“Margaret's got that magic. It’s just in her – nothing learned. She got kicked out of the school choir because she was so unique.

“People don't know that she can drum, she can play the piano. She's just the consummate musician, really, and dance. And she is adorable.”

Don Scott/Stuff When The Cats Away performing in 2002. From left: Margaret Urlich and Kim Willoughby.

Harwood, who also served as band manager for When the Cat’s Away, said Urlich’s down to earth nature meant she was always an ideal touring companion.

“From my perspective, as a manager in a way, she never caused a single problem,” she said.

“I've worked with her since 1986, and we were doing a gig about 18 months ago. So that's a hell of a long time. Not once did she cause a problem. Not once did she throw a tantrum.

“Her evenness and gratitude and humility which stood next to her enormous talent was just a wonder to behold. She's a very special human.”

After moving across the Tasman to achieve greater success in 1988, Urlich had a string of solo hits, including Escaping, Number One, and Burnt Sienna.

Her vocals on The Horses with Daryl Braithwaite sent the track to the top of the Australian Top 10 charts for 12 weeks in 1991.

Urlich’s unique style at times had an androgynous quality, aided by her short hair and cutting edge fashion sense, while her dancing added another creative element to live shows and music videos.

Speaking about the difficulties of working in a male dominated industry, Urlich told Rip It Up in October 1992 that her short hairstyle went against the grain of what was expected from female musicians.

“It is such a male-dominated industry that I didn’t want to be a bimbo. I’m a serious musician first, that’s my job, whether I’m a male or female is of no consequence.

“I got to the point where I thought, ‘Margaret, you’re attractive, why are you trying to make yourself not be attractive’.”