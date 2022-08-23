'A star performer': Dave Dobbyn leads tributes for Kiwi singer Margaret Urlich

Margaret Urlich had a number one in 1989 with the single Escaping, and was part of the group When the Cat’s Away.

Sir Dave Dobbyn has led the tributes from New Zealand music royalty following the death of Kiwi singer Margaret Urlich, who died overnight after living with cancer for over two years.

Dobbyn, who recruited Urlich to sing guest vocals on his classic 1988 hit ‘Love You Like I should’ from his Loyal album, and toured with the New Zealand Hall of Famer, fondly remembers her natural-born talent as a singer and performer.

Don Scott/Stuff When The Cats Away performing at The Groynes from left are, Margaret Urlich, Kim Willoughby.

“It is with sadness that I heard of Margaret's passing,” Dobbyn told Stuff on Tuesday.

“She was a strong and accomplished singer, and I was blessed to share a stage with her touring Australia which had adopted her as a star performer.

“She was for years a great teacher and tireless in her pursuit of excellence. I remember her fondly and I'm sure she will be sorely missed. May God bless her family and friends.”

Musicians and industry figures on both sides of the Tasman are mourning Urlich’s passing after the 57-year-old Auckland-born singer died on Monday, surrounded by family at her home in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales.

YouTube/Stuff Margaret Urlich had been battling cancer for two-and-a-half years.

Aussie rock icon Jimmy Barnes Tweeted his tribute to Urlich on Tuesday, describing her as “a beautiful singer”.

One of New Zealand’s most successful artists, Urlich first rose to prominence as frontwoman of Auckland band Peking Man, who won Single of the Year with their breakthrough 1985 hit ‘Room That Echoes’.

She later joined iconic Kiwi group When the Cat’s Away with bandmates Annie Crummer, Debbie Harwood, Dianne Swann, and Kim Willoughby, whose number one hit Melting Pot made them a household name in 1988.

More than 30 years after they first toured the length and breadth of the nation performing to more than 100,000 fans, the group was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame last December.

“Margaret was a true and rare talent,” Swann told Stuff on Tuesday.

“She lit up any room, and if you were on stage with her you had to lift your game.

“She was a uniquely gifted person, and I will always miss her.”

Willoughby also paid tribute to her friend and bandmate - who she described as a “sister” to the other four members of the band.

“Although not unexpected, the sad news of Margaret’s passing has hit hard,” Willoughby told Stuff on Tuesday.

TVNZ/Stuff Margaret Urlich enjoyed tremendous success as a solo artist in Australia and was part of the Kiwi femal supergroup When the Cat’s Away.

“The news of the loss of our sister has left me reeling - my heart hurts.”

Having established herself as one of New Zealand’s premiere musicians Urlich went on to achieve what few Kiwi artists at the time could do by cracking the big time in Australia.

Her debut solo album Safety In Numbers sold over 250,000 copies across the ditch and established Urlich as one of the premiere artists of the 90’s with multiple platinum albums in both Aotearoa and Australia.

New Zealand music promoter Brent Eccles - former drummer for Australia pub rock band The Angels - has fond memories of hosting Urlich on his Homegrown Australasian music show on the Triple M network in the mid 80s.

“She was always a good challenge to interview. She was quite opinionated, and always a strong advocate for female performers,” Eccles told Stuff.

“Her solo career went really well and she had some big hits in Australia. It’s a great loss. She was very talented.”

Kiwi musician and singer Hollie Smith was among the many to take to social media to pay tribute to Urlich on Tuesday, describing her as a “trailblazer and wonderful human” .

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni expressed her sadness and spoke about the creative legacy that Urlich has left behind.

“Margaret was one of New Zealand’s most successful recording artists, selling over 400,000 albums over her career, and is someone I grew up listening to,” said Sepuloni.

“I’m pleased that her successful career was recognised in 2020 when she was inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame.

“The gap Margaret leaves is momentous. She dedicated her life to recording music, collaborating with others, and producing tunes that we will long listen to.

“My thoughts are with all those who knew or worked with Margaret and the New Zealand music industry, but most of all my thoughts are with those who were closest with Margaret – her whānau and friends. Her legacy will live on.”