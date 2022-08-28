Why all lovers of modern Kiwi music owe a debt to Paul Huggins

One of Rough Peel's discoveries was Marlon Williams, the soulful crooner, an alt-country pin-up and alchemist who turned heartbreak into a Silver Scroll.

Graeme Tuckett is a contributor for Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: You might not think you know Paul Huggins.

But if you have seen a great New Zealand band playing any time in the last few decades, there is a very good chance that Paul has already made your life just a little bit better.

Paul's Rough Peel label and music stores have been a part of the journey of so many New Zealand bands and artists in the last few decades, it's almost impossible to say who would have careers today, without his support. But if you have heard Trinity Roots, Marlon Williams, Aldous Harding, Reb Fountain, Delaney Davidson or The Eastern, then you have been affected by Paul's mahi.

I used to wonder what was in the water at Lyttelton, that so many of my favourite musicians should have recorded some of their best tracks there. But I know now it was Paul and the people like him that made Lyttelton and Christchurch such a wellspring of brilliance.

ABBEY PALMER/STUFF Rough Peel Radio went off-air after two-and-a-half years in mid-2018, after owner Paul Higgins, along with others, discovered they were having to put more money into it than they were getting out.

READ MORE:

* Twenty-one great songs of 2021

* Folk musician Reb Fountain talks music and memories ahead of sold-out shows

* Marlon Williams is Aotearoa's alt-country pin-up of choice



Stuff Paul Huggins’ Rough Peel label and music stores have been a part of the journey of so many New Zealand bands and artists in the last few decades.

As a cornerman, promoter and label owner, Paul got in behind the local scene early and often – and he helped to make that scene a national and international phenomenon.

I messaged long-time friend of Paul's and musical powerhouse Adam McGrath, when I realised I needed to write about Paul for this column. He put it like this: "He has always been such a stand-up guy. I think that although people like that are rare, I feel sorry that Paul is one of those guys. Because he works in music. And musicians are the worst…and yet here Paul is, helping us all out, believing in us, making us feel worthwhile, and willing to lose money on our little whims and vanities. People like him make me want to give up singing, start a record store and a record label and help people like me. Except, I would never do that because that’s an insane idea, and yet Paul did all of that, because music at its best taps into a true line of spirit and Paul, as a friend and as a fan is awash in it – and has chosen to honour that with his works and strengths."

Supplied When Reb Fountain, voice-breaking, described her love for Paul Huggins at a recent concert, the audience listened.

I watched Reb Fountain last Saturday, prowling across the stage like Patti Smith and Cat Power one- minute, Nick Cave living his best life the next. Reb was a revelation. I could have watched that show on any stage in the world – and Reb would have deserved to be there.

Maybe it was an accident of the tides that Reb lives here at all. If it wasn't for a pandemic, she might have been off conquering the world again years ago. But she's here now – and she will always be essential to listen to.

So when Reb, voice-breaking, described her love for Paul Huggins, we listened. Without those early gigs with The Eastern, Reb might not be here today.

Supplied Adam McGrath says Paul Huggins has always been “a stand-up guy” towards Kiwi musicians,“helping us all out, believing in us, making us feel worthwhile and willing to lose money on our little whims and vanities”.

But Paul probably isn't going to be with us for much longer. The only good news there is to share, is that there is a drug called Avastin that may give Paul more time with his partner and family. Pharmac do not fund it.

If you've loved a local gig in the last few years, or felt those shivers in your spine when Marlon, Reb or Aldous sang, then Paul Huggins has made your life a little richer. And now we can do something for him.

There is a Givealittle page set up for Paul. And on September 4, Wellington's San Fran will be hosting a show like no other. Trinity Roots, The Eastern, The Nudge and so many more will be there. All proceeds go to Paul and his family. Tickets are still available. See you there.