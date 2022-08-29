Teeks to take Auckland's Spark Arena for immersive one-night show

Māori soul artist Teeks – Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi – will perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena this November, the singer’s first-ever arena performance.

Following Teeks’ sell-out Matariki performances with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra last year, two Australian shows and a sell-out debut album release tour, the Spark show on November 12 will be his biggest venue so far.

Latitude Creative/Supplied Celebrated for his soulful ballads, the singer’s arena spectacle will showcase his strikingly smooth voice.

The acclaimed Māori singer from Northland (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Ranginui) burst onto the scene in 2017 with his debut EP The Grapefruit Skies.

In 2021, his critically acclaimed, gold-selling debut album Something to Feel hit number one in the New Zealand charts, and the artist finished the year with three Aotearoa Music Awards for best solo artist, best Māori artist and best soul/R&B artist.

Tickets for Teeks’ Spark Arena show will go on sale from 11am Thursday, September 1 through livenation.co.nz.