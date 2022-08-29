Crowded House postpone US shows following injury

Iconic New Zealand band Crowded House have cancelled upcoming US shows following a lower back injury to drummer Elroy Finn.

Frontman, and Elroy’s father, Neil Finn announced the tour postponement on Facebook. He said he was disappointed but “the good health and future well-being of the band members has to be our priority”.

“Our drummer Elroy is currently suffering a painful lower back injury and is receiving medical treatment for it. We are advised that there may be some risk in the recovery process for him to play shows at this time,” he wrote.

The band was due to kick off the North American leg of the Dreamers are Waiting tour in Philadelphia on Friday (local time).

No new dates have been announced yet. The band is also set to play Australia in November, but Finn suggested his son is expected to heal quickly with rest.

”We have been assured that Elroy will fully recover in a matter of weeks given rest and rehabilitation.”

“We apologise to all those who bought tickets for this tour, but we will be announcing a new schedule as soon as we can.”

In June this year, Crowded House was one of two Kiwi acts to take the main stage at Glastonbury. They previously played the main stage in 2008. The band has been touring their 2021 album Dreamers are Waiting.

Crowded House last toured New Zealand in March, 2021.