New Zealand-born K-Pop star of Blackpink wins at MTV Video Music Awards, act mistakenly announced as Group of the Year

Blackpink arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. From left are Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé.

Popular K-pop group Blackpink, which features Kiwi member Rosé, took home Best Metaverse Performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday (NZ time) but was wrongly announced as the Group of the Year before the ceremony officially started.

The incorrect announcement was made by Rolling Stone in a tweet on Monday morning.

“They’re the first female K-Pop act to win Group of the Year at the #VMAs,” the magazine’s since-deleted tweet read.

More than three hours later fellow K-pop act BTS was announced as the winner of the award.

Rolling Stone Rolling Stone mistakenly announced Blackpink as the 2022 MTV VMAs Group of the Year.

Blackpink member Rosé, whose full name is Rosanne Park, was born in Auckland to Korean immigrant parents, the Asia Media Centre reported.

The South Korean group has a few other Kiwi connections. Member Jennie Kim spent her school years in Auckland, studying at Waikowhai Intermediate and ACG Parnell College.

Aotearoa can take some credit for the group’s dance moves, too. Choreographer Kiel Tutin is a British New Zealander who was born in the United Kingdom but later moved to New Zealand. He has also worked with Jennifer Lopez.

This year was the first time Best Metaverse Performance was included as a category at the awards. It celebrates digital performances: All six finalists, including Justin Bieber and Twenty One Pilots, performed on “metaverse” platforms such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite.

Blackpink also performed their latest single, Pink Venom, for the first time during the evening ceremony, which was held in Newark, New Jersey.

The group’s four members, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé, arrived at the awards dressed in all black.

Avril Lavigne, comedy duo Cheech and Chong and DJ Khaled were announced as presenters for the evening. Jack Harlow and Lizzo, who won the Video for Good Award, also performed.

Other winners included Taylor Swift for Best Longform Video and Harry Styles for Album of the Year with his recently released Harry’s House.

In 2014, New Zealand singer Lorde, who was 16 at the time, became the first female artist to win the Best Rock Song category at the awards.