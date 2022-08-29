Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at MTV Video Music Awards: 'I needed the work'

Rapper Jack Harlow took flight to open the MTV Video Music Awards, while Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance as the network’s famous Moonman, his face floating above the audience.

Harlow kicked off his performance inside a mock airplane by walking down the aisle for his hit song First Class, which samples Fergie's Glamorous. On stage, the rapper joined Fergie, who sang her 2006 jam while wearing a sparkling silver dress emblazoned with the words “First Class” in red.

“Thank you to Fergie for coming out with me tonight and clearing this song,” Harlow said after First Class won the Song of Summer Award later in the ceremony.

“The beauty of this song is that people don't realise it's so hip-hop because of the sampling. To bring Fergie into the mix in this way means the world to me. It's truly full circle. Glamorous was one of the most important songs of my childhood.”

Charles Sykes/AP Jack Harlow and Fergie perform First Class at the MTV Video Music Awards.

During the ceremony, Depp made a surprise appearance nearly three months after the verdict in his defamation trial with his former wife Amber Heard. The 59-year-old actor, whose face was digitally inserted into a custom helmet, appeared to be floating from the ceiling while dressed as the iconic MTV astronaut.

“And you know what? I needed the work,” Depp told the audience at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

Lizzo had Taylor Swift dancing out of her seat while she performed her new single, 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).

Charles Sykes/AP Lizzo performs a medley at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Harlow's name was called to come right back on stage to collect the show's first award for his guest appearance on Lil Nas X's song Industry Baby, which won for Best Collaboration. Both Harlow and Lil Nas X were tied for leading nominees, with seven apiece.

“This one is for the champions,” said Lil Nas X before Harlow thanked him for the collaboration on the chart-topping single. The song propelled their nominations, landing them in competition for Artist of the Year along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo.

Kendrick Lamar entered the show with seven nominations, while Harry Styles and Doja Cat were close behind with six nods each. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each had five.

Swift accepted the award for Best Longform Video for her All Too Well: The Short Film. The singer spoke about creating her first short film and gave thanks to several people, including actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien who starred in the project.

Charles Sykes/AP Taylor Swift accepts the award for Best Longform Video for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“We put our entire hearts into this,” Swift said.

Styles won album of the year for Harry's House. He was unable to attend the awards because of his scheduled show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Harlow pulled double duty, joining LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj as the show’s MCs.

Minaj performed a medley of her career's biggest hits, including Roman's Revenge, Chun-Li, Moment 4 Life, Beez in the Trap, Anaconda and Super Bass. After her set, the rapper accepted the show's Video Vanguard Award, which MTV said she received for her artistry, barrier-breaking hip-hop and status as a global superstar. The honour is named after Michael Jackson.

During her acceptance speech, Minaj paid tribute to other music icons such as Jackson, Whitney Houston, Lil Wayne and Kanye West. She spoke about the importance of mental health.

“I wish people took mental health seriously, even when you think they have the perfect lives,” said Minaj, who later won Best Hip-Hop for her song Do We Have a Problem? featuring Lil Baby.

Charles Sykes/AP Nicki Minaj accepts the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought the metaverse to the VMAs as the duo performed From The D 2 The LBC, which was featured on Eminem's greatest hits album Curtain Call 2.

The Red Hot Chili​ Peppers​ took the stage as the recipients of the Global Icon Award after being introduced by Cheech and Chong as the comedy duo’s “favourite band of all time”. The band, which consists of Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante, performed several songs including their hit Can't Stop from the group's 2002 album By the Way and Black Summer from this year's Unlimited Love album.

Flea made a speech about his love for human beings along with cockroaches, trees and dirt. Smith, the band's drummer, dedicated the award to Taylor​ Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died earlier this year.

“I dedicate this to Taylor and his family,” he said. “I love them and I miss him every day.”

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, became the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs’ five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album, Madame X.

Lamar returned to the VMAs as a nominee for the first time since 2018, with nods for Best Hip-Hop, Best Direction, Best Visual Effects, Best Editing, and a category known as Video for Good, while his songs “family ties” and “N95” competed for Best Cinematography.