Taylor Swift's new album Midnights will drop on Kim Kardashian's birthday - coincidence or popstar revenge?

Taylor Swift has ignited the Twitter rumour mill, using her MTV Video Music Award speech to reveal her upcoming album would be released on Kim Kardashian’s birthday – October 21.

The announcement also came 13 years after Kanye West famously interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech at the same awards evening.

Charles Sykes/Jacopo M. Raule Taylor Swift announced she will release her new album Midnights on October 21 - Kim Kardashian's birthday.

Coincidence? If Twitter Swift fans are anything to go by, the answer is a definite no.

The three stars have a long history of feuding and reconciling. In 2009, the rapper famously interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video to protest her win over Ye’s friend Beyoncé.

“Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you. I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time,” he said on stage.

The more recent feud between Swift, Kardashian and Kayne made headlines in 2016, when the reality star defended Ye’s use of the line "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that bitch famous” in his song Famous. While Swift claimed she was humiliated, Kardshian publicly accused Swift of lying about having not pre-approved the use of the line.

Now, with the popstar wearing a similar dress on Monday to her silver gown in 2009, using her acceptance speech to announce the 13-track album, and setting a release date of Kardashian’s birthday all seems a bit too much of a coincidence for Twitter “Swifties” to handle.

“13 years later ... This is Taylor Swift’s revenge dress,” one fan account tweeted in reference to the gown similarities.

“Taylor Swift announcing a new album on the 13th anniversary of the Kanye West VMA shitshow ... which will drop on Kim Kardashian's birthday is ICON behaviour,” one tweet read.

”I’m laughing so hard. I love Taylor so much,” tweeted another.

”Do you know who was born on October 21st? Kim Kardashian. I love blondie. She’s crazy like that,” another fan tweeted.

After two years of releasing re-recorded versions of her old albums, Swift announced the upcoming album during her acceptance speech for video of the year at the VMAs on Monday.

“I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out October 21.”

She ended the speech with a promise of more to come, sending the crowd into further rapture. “I will tell you more at midnight,” she said.

Keeping her promise, a post on Instagram confirmed the name of the album, number of tracks (13, of course) and a taste of the cover art, which suggested an artistic, perhaps grittier side to the musician.

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

- with additional reporting from The Sydney Morning Herald