Watch Harry Styles address fan who threw cold chicken nugget at him during MSG show

During the Saturday instalment on his 15-show run at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Harry Styles was forced to pause his set after a fan pelted him with a chicken nugget.

Of course, Styles took the incident in stride, playfully halting his performance to address the crowd. “Who threw the chicken nugget?” he asked, before another piece of chicken was tossed onto the stage.

Harry went on to reveal that he isn’t a fan of chicken, saying, “I don’t eat chicken, sorry. I don’t eat meat. First of all, this is cold. And I’m assuming very old.

“Now it’s on the floor. Don’t go looking for it, we’ll get you another nugget,” he joked.