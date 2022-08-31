'We are so sorry': alt-J postpones New Zealand tour to 2023

The band cited pandemic-related challenges as the reason for the tour delay.

British pop-rock group alt-J has today pulled the pin on their tour of New Zealand and Australia due to kick off in Auckland next weekend.

The band blamed “new and evolving logistical challenges of touring in a post pandemic world,” for the new tour dates – all shifted to April and May, 2023.

“We have sadly, after much debate, been forced to reschedule the Australian and New Zealand leg of The Dream tour to 2023,” they said in a statement, also shared on their Instagram page.

“We are so sorry to disappoint all our fans down under who have already bought tickets for these shows, expecting them to take place next month.”

The new Auckland date of The Dream Tour, which was an anniversary show for their breakthrough album An Awesome Wave, has been moved to Tuesday, April 18 at Spark Arena.

The band have had to ditch their scheduled Adelaide Entertainment Centre show on the 2023 tour, but have set new dates for Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth.

Tickets for original performances are valid for the rescheduled dates and fans who can’t make it should request a full refund before September 28, 2022.