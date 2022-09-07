Marlon Williams announces four shows across New Zealand in 2023, releases new single

Marlon Williams will play four New Zealand shows in January.

Kiwi singer-songwriter Marlon Williams will tour New Zealand in early 2023, making four stops across the North and South Islands.

Williams’ My Boy Tour will take him and his band The Yarras to Auckland’s Civic Theatre on January 20, Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre on January 25, Christchurch’s Town Hall on January 27, and Dunedin’s Regent Theatre on January 28.

Tickets go on sale September 12.

Last year, Williams played his 30 show tour An Night Evening with Marlon Williams, which spanned 16 regions in Aotearoa.

His latest single Don’t Go Back and accompanying music video have also been released today, with his third studio album My Boy due to drop on Friday.

Don’t Go Back is poised as a “party anthem,” which Williams recorded in his hometown of Lyttleton, inspired by the sounds of native ruru (owls).

The sound of the ruru led Williams to incorporate te reo Māori into the song – “tērā te tangi a te ruru”, which translates to “that’s the cry of the owl”.

“There are a lot of New Romantic influences in ‘Don’t Go Back,” Williams says.

“I love the songwriting and over-the-topness of bands like Duran Duran. I was too young to have a sense of it the first time around, but at least to the modern ear, there’s a silliness to the pathos in that music that definitely had an influence on the tone of the record.”

My Boy is Williams’ first album since 2018’s hit Make Way For Love, with the album’s track Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore picking up a Silver Scroll in 2018.