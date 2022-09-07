Justin Bieber cancels Justice World tour amid Ramsay-Hunt syndrome issues

Justin Bieber has cancelled his Justice World tour to focus on his health.

This means the Canadian pop superstar will no longer play his hotly anticipated Auckland show in December.

Earlier this year, the singer revealed he had been diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, which occurs when shingles affect the facial nerve near the ear.

Taking to Instagram, Bieber told fans, "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralysed.

"As the result of this illness I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Justin Bieber has cancelled his world tour.

Bieber continued, "I performed six live shows but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being.

"I'm going to be OK but I need time to rest and get better. I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this exclamation point I love you all passionately!"

Justin Bieber/Instagram Justin Bieber announced to fans he has cancelled his world tour.

The tour was meant to continue into March 2023 and Bieber was set to perform at Mt Smart Stadium on December 7.