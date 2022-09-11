The moment Troy Kingi thought his career was over

Troy Kingi (Te Arawa, Ngāpuhi, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) is an actor and award-winning musician. He set himself the challenge to release 10 albums in 10 genres in 10 years. More than halfway now, his sixth album, The Year of the Ratbags And Their Musty Theme Songs, drops this October 7.

For Māhuru Māori, his newest release on Whakaata Māori is the documentary series Our Other Islands, where Kingi learns about the history, legends and people living in the islands of Aotearoa. Originally from Rotorua and Te Kaha, he now lives in Kerikeri, Bay of Islands, with his wife and five children.

The noise I wish I could never hear again…

The sound of silence. It happened five years ago; I went deaf one night in my left ear. I woke up and couldn’t hear anything out of that ear. At the time, I thought my career was over. I was trying to sing, and it didn’t feel like my voice was coming out of my mouth. I kept working at it and eventually found a new normal. Sometimes when I wake up on the side of my good ear, it feels claustrophobic, like I’m stuck in a closet because there’s no noise coming in through my left ear.

READ MORE:

* Troy Kingi wins 2022 Best Folk Artist Tūī for Black Sea Golden Ladder

* Troy Kingi to release a visual album inspired by his album, Black Sea Golden Ladder

* A missing father, a mixtape, and the mysterious Freddy Cesar: the true story behind Troy Kingi's new album



Supplied Troy Kingi’s 10|10|10 challenge was a way to force himself to be more creative with his music.

I wish I could live in…

We visited several islands around Aotearoa while filming Our Other Islands. I could easily live on Stewart Island, Matakana Island in the Bay of Plenty and Great Barrier Island. All three were stunning, beautiful places to live, and the people reminded me of growing up in Te Kaha.

In Te Kaha, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui run themselves, it’s their own country, and it feels the same on these islands. Everyone lives at their own pace, sun to moon time, and in a self-sustaining way. You’re not rushing to do anything; you do things when you want if you want.

I wish, 10 years ago, I had known…

To start the 10|10|10 series because I’d be finished now! The idea came to me when music wasn’t putting food on the table, and I wondered if I’d have to give it up. But at some point, I realised I still had heaps to get out of the system, and this was a way to force creativity and keep my music spicy and fresh.

After the release of my second album, I think I could’ve stayed in that genre and done well for myself, but I don’t think I’d be as fulfilled. I’m past the halfway mark with the release of my new album, The Year of the Ratbags And Their Musty Theme Songs.

I wish I could spend a Sunday with…

If it could be anyone – Bob Marley and the Wailers. I’d sit in with them, creating, writing and jamming.

Bill Fairs/Unsplash Bob Marley being greeted on arrival at The White Heron Lodge in Parnell, Auckland during his 1979, Babylon by Bus Tour.

I wish Aotearoa was…

Looser and not so uptight at music concerts. We are very fold-your-arms type people. You know those old-school discos, and everyone's waiting on the sides of the room while the music is playing, and then it’s over? People at concerts don’t want to be seen or to have eyes on them, but if everyone is loose, then there are no eyes on anyone, and we’re all in the same boat. Even sports games. Compared to the crazy football fans in England, we just don’t have that here.

I wish, my tamariki and mokopuna…

I hope things are more affordable for future generations. The way things are going, they won’t be able to get anything; they’ll get nothing. That’s how it feels like for me. I hope they’ve got a decent planet to live on, one that’s not too messed up. A world where they can still catch seafood and live on the land… land that hasn’t been poisoned too much.

NZ FILM COMMISSION/Waikato Times “He’s just iconic.”

The person I wish was on a banknote…

The musician, actor and comedian Billy T. James. He’s just iconic.

Troy’s quick shots:

Acoustic or Electric Guitar

Karaoke or Dance Floor

Pāti/Party or Noho ki te kainga/Stay home

Acting or Singing

Island or Continent

Raumati/Summer or Takurua/Winter

Arts Festival or Music Festival

Pia/Beer or Waina/Wine

Beach Walk or Bush Walk

Domestic or Overseas Travel

Ngeru/Cat or Kurī/Dog

Cook or Garden