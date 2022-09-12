NZSO anniversary concert reveals bright future in hands of brilliant new conductor

The piece that encapsulated the evening, though, was Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol – not because it’s especially famous or an NZSO ‘’standard’’, but because both the orchestra’s playing and Gemma New’s conducting were superb.

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra conducted by Gemma New with Vesa-Matti Leppänen (violin) and Bridget Douglas (flute). Music by Khali Meari Materoa, Salina Fisher, Shostakovich, Mozart, Rimsky-Korsakov, Anthony Ritchie, Sibelius, Tchaikovsky and Ravel. Michael Fowler Centre, September 9. Reviewed by Max Rashbrooke.

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s 75th anniversary concert was an evening to celebrate music – of course – but also memories, and dreams of the future. Although the auditorium was less full than the orchestra would surely have liked, the atmosphere was relaxed and festive, and the mood suitably nostalgic.

It was a night to reflect on the vision and foresight of all those who, in the run-up to 1947, decided that the country needed a national orchestra. Three-quarters of a century is a good stretch, longer even than the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, whose passing earlier that day was marked by the audience’s standing and observing a few moments’ silence.

STEPHEN A'COURT/Supplied Bridget Douglas was sparkling in Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 2. (File photo)

Some of the orchestra’s ‘Originals’, attendees of the debut concert on March 6, 1947, were in the audience. They and everyone else were treated to a pleasant ‘’classical pops’’ mix of audience favourites, big hits and New Zealand compositions, interspersed with video projections from the orchestra’s past, present and future.

After the whole orchestra and the NZSO staff had sung Manawakura, a waiata composed for them by Khali Meari Materoa, the players performed Salina Fisher’s wonderful Rainphase, its scurrying energy eventually giving way to a deep calm, before a clip of the composer herself played on the big screen. A cheerful, carnivalesque performance of Shostakovich’s Festive Overture was then followed by black-and-white footage of a 1947 performance for children.

Stephen A'Court/Supplied Vesa-Matti Leppänen’s playing in the Sibelius Violin Concerto had a deep stillness and real delicacy, suggestive of a plaintive voice in the night. (File photo)

Both the evening’s soloists came from the orchestra, a deft way of highlighting this country’s vibrant musical resources. Bridget Douglas was sparkling in Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 2 (though I’d have liked to hear all three movements), while later on Vesa-Matti Leppänen’s playing in the Sibelius Violin Concerto had a deep stillness and real delicacy, suggestive of a plaintive voice in the night.

Later on, the show’s organisers displayed a wry sense of humour, as Tchaikovsky’s famous waltz from Sleeping Beauty was played over 1974 Australian tour footage of the players eating airline meals. On a more serious note, Anthony Ritchie’s piercing and elegiac A Bugle Will Do was beautifully done, before a mesmeric rendition of Ravel’s Bolero provided an apt ending.

The piece that encapsulated the evening, though, was Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol – not because it’s especially famous or an NZSO ‘’standard’’, but because both the orchestra’s playing and Gemma New’s conducting were superb.

Rimsky-Korsakov’s classically rich orchestration was given a luscious texture, the sudden shifts in mood and tempo were expertly handled, and there was something about a piece full of wondrous, unexpected tones that pointed to years of exploration ahead, a bright future for an institution 75 years young in the hands of its brilliant new conductor.