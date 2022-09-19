Post Malone Receives Medical Attention After Falling Through Trap Door Onstage in St. Louis

Post Malone received medical attention after falling through a trap door onstage at his show in St Louis on Saturday night.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Post took a tumble while performing Circles. Following a 15-minute delay, Malone returned to the stage with an apology.

“St Louis, I’m so f...ing sorry I ruined the show tonight, ladies and gentleman,” he said. “I promise next time I come around, I won’t f...ing wreck y’alls night, I’m sorry for that. That being said, f... That being said, I want to thank you for your patience and I’m sorry.”

“There was a bigass hole in the middle of the stage that I busted my ass on,” he continued. “I want to say thank you to everybody for hanging in there and thank you to everybody for… I got the best f...ing fans in the world.”

Post kicked off his Twelve Carat Tour on September 10 in Omaha, before making stops in St Paul, Chicago, Milwaukee, and St. Louis. Over the next two months, Post will take his show to Boston, Detroit, New York, and Atlanta, among other cities, before wrapping the tour on Novemvber 15 in Los Angeles.