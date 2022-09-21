Jack White to play one-off Christchurch Town Hall show in November

Original Christchurch Town Hall architect Sir Miles Warren tours the restored Christchurch Town Hall ahead of its reopening. (Video first published February 2019)

Jack White, founding member of The White Stripes and The Raconteurs

will perform a special one-night New Zealand show at the Christchurch Town Hall, on November 21.

This marks the 12-time Grammy-award winner’s first performance in the South Island, and it will be White’s only New Zealand show on the Supply Chain Issues Tour.

White arrives to New Zealand immediately after Australia’s Harvest Rock festival, where he is the headline act on November 19.

He last performed in New Zealand at Auckland’s Powerstation in 2019, with his band The Raconteurs.

Paige Sara/Supplied Grammy-winner Jack White will play his first South Island show, for an intimate crowd.

White’s last solo album, Boarding House Reach, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200​ in 2018.

Pre-sale tickets will be available via Frontier Touring from 12pm on 27th September, with tickets released to the public Thursday 29th September, 12pm.