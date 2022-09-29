The Proclaimers announce a New Zealand tour for March 2023

The Proclaimers will tour nine New Zealand cities in March 2023.

Popular Scottish duo The Proclaimers have announced a New Zealand tour of nine cities for next March.

The New Zealand tour will begin in Oamaru on March 14, then tour the South Island through Dunedin, Christchurch, and Blenheim before travelling to the North Island to play Wellington, Palmerston North, Hastings, Auckland and closing in Hamilton on March 26.

The twins, Charlie and Craig Reid, will perform with a four-piece band, playing their hit songs I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), I'm On My Way, Sunshine on Leith, Letter From America and others from across their career, including songs from new album Dentures Out.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale from Tuesday, October 4.