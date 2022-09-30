New Zealand drum and bass pioneer 'Jay Bulletproof' has died, aged 46

Well-known New Zealand drum and bass and dubstep producer and DJ, Jay Monds, 46 - commonly known by his moniker Bulletproof - has died following a brain haemorrhage.

Monds, (also known as Bulletproof, Jay Bulletproof or Jay Cyanide) suffered a severe brain bleed on Monday and was taken to Tauranga ICU. He died on Thursday evening surrounded by loved ones, his family confirmed to Stuff.

Facebook/Supplied Jay Monds (aka Bulletproof) (left) with his son Zion, 19.

MC Tali, whose real name is Natalia Sheppard, told Stuff she is “absolutely devastated” at the loss of her colleague and close friend of 20 years. The fellow drum and bass artist described Monds as an “absolute legend” in the New Zealand music industry for not only his own achievements but for always “encouraging up-and-coming artists and helping create opportunities for them”.

Hailed as a pioneer in the local drum and bass scene, Monds, together with musician Josh Lees collaborated as the duo Bulletproof in Christchurch in the late 1990s. He was one of the first producers to give international attention to New Zealand drum and bass, together with groups like Concord Dawn and Shapeshifter

Supplied Jay Bulletproof performing Northern Bass festival in 2018.

READ MORE:

* Shapeshifter, Kora, and Salmonella Dub with Tiki Taane among 24 acts announced for Rhythm & Alps 2021

* Concord Dawn back making music

* MC Tali: Famous in London, lonely back home in NZ



It was in 2009, still under the name Bulletproof but now working on his own, Monds made his foray into a more mainstream music world. His album Soundtrack to Forever went on to win the best electronica album at the 2010 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards and featured well-known artists Tiki Taane, Boh Runga and David Dallas.

In 2011, Monds’ released the album Dub Me Crazy, featuring tracks with award-winning artists Hollie Smith and Anika Moa. Dub Me Crazy peaked at number 7 on the NZ Top 40 charts. Monds’ next album #Listen was released in 2013.

When it came to scoring the big-name collaborators, Monds told Stuff in 2011, it had happened organically, thanking a tight-knit local music scene.

“It's just that the music community is so small that you're friends with most people," he said. "And if you're not friends with them then, well, you'll become friends with them.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Jay Bulletproof (second right) arriving with Jon Toogood and Julia Deans for the 2012 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards, when Monds’ album Dub Me Crazy was nominated for best electronica album.

That music and creative community has been paying tribute to their friend this week.

“I will miss our in-depth chats, his cheeky giggle and his big bear hugs so much,” said Sheppard.

“Our scene has lost a soldier, and he will be sorely missed by so many across the world.”

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, artist Otis Frizzell posted a piece he had created for Monds in 2018, sending positive vibes to the musician and his whānau.

He told Stuff when he worked with Monds on the artwork, the musician wanted a cartoon of himself “looking crazy”.

Otis Frizzell Artist Otis Frizzell created a cartoon of Monds “looking crazy” in 2018.

Evan Short, one half of Concord Dawn until 2010 said he always looked up to Bulletproof when starting out in the industry.

“They gave a legitimacy and a reality to the potential that you could be a New Zealand artist [and make it].”

Bulletproof was the first NZ drum and bass group to get “proper international recognition”, said Short. In part, he says, because Monds was “forever the hustler”.

But it was as a friend the late musician made a real impact on Short.

“He always had the heart of gold, that he once coated with a gangster hustle ... but he had the confidence in later years to let that smile and that chuckle and that giggle and that love just pour through.”

“He always had everyone’s back,” he said.

“He was a beautiful person.”

In recent years Monds took a break from making music and was a night show host on George FM from 2016 until 2018, but he recently released a track on a 2022 tribute album for friend and fellow musician Edd Optiv, who died in 2020.

In 2021 Monds started the podcast The History of New Zealand Drum and Bass, which he told UFK’s Dave Jenkins was started to alleviate boredom during New Zealand’s covid lock down. The podcast recorded more than 30 episodes and amassed more than 60,000 subscribers.

Sheppard said Monds had also hoped to turn the series into a documentary – something she said showed “his absolute dedication and commitment to creating a legacy for our scene – one which we shared a great love and passion for”.

Monds is survived by his mother Sue, his girlfriend Sophie, his son Zion and his sister Casey.