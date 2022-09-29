Coolio remembered as 'gracious', tributes flow from Michelle Pfeiffer, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer is the latest celebrity to pay tribute to US rapper Coolio, who died on Wednesday, aged 59.

Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr, recorded Gangsta’s Paradise for the 1995 film Dangerous Minds, starring Pfeiffer. The song became one of the most successful rap songs of all time.

Pfeiffer shared a clip of the film featuring the track on Instragram, saying she was "heartbroken" to hear of Coolio’s death.

"A life cut entirely too short. I remember him being nothing but gracious,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thirty years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr."

Coolio's manager at Trinity Artists International, Sheila Finegan, confirmed the death.

"We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon," the agency said in a statement.

"He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly.

"Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing.

The Gangsta’s Paradise hitmaker was held in high regard, especially by the hip hop community he shared the spotlight with during the 1990s golden era of rap.

The rapper had three top five Billboard hits in three years between 1994 and 1996 during a time when hip hop was cemented as one of the most popular music genres in the world.

Among those paying tribute included fellow 90s rappers Snoop Dogg, Vanilla Ice, Ice Cube and Chuck D.

Coolio last toured New Zealand in 2017 for the I Love the 90s tour alongside Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc and Young MC.

The artists longtime manager Jarez confirmed the father of six was found unresponsive at a friend’s house on the bathroom floor. He was unable to be revived.

Getty/Tracey Nearmy Coolio died in Los Angeles, aged 59

His cause of death has yet to be confirmed.