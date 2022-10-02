NZSO hits a few speed bumps with Legacy concert

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra conducted by Alexander Shelley with Stephen De Pledge (piano). Music by Gillian Whitehead, Mozart and Brahms. Michael Fowler Centre, October 1. Reviewed by Max Rashbrooke.

If we needed a reminder that we can’t just “move on” from Covid, we got it on Saturday night, via the pre-concert announcement that the visiting star pianist, Gabriela Montero, had contracted the no-longer-novel coronavirus and was in isolation. It was the first of several speed bumps in a concert that promised much but didn’t quite deliver.

The opening work was a new composition, Retrieving the Fragility of Peace, by eminent New Zealand composer Gillian Whitehead. Although the initial passages felt like a series of disconnected gestures, the work seemed to cohere as it went on, painting a picture of an isolated and uncertain world. Meanwhile, an achingly beautiful cor anglais solo and a quiet finale brought moments of grace.

READ MORE:

* Martinborough Music Festival delivers a line-up of intimate chamber music

* Orchestra Wellington premieres John Psathas' Leviathan

* NZSO anniversary concert reveals bright future in hands of brilliant new conductor



Remi Theriault/Supplied In Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20, visiting conductor Alexander Shelley showed a deft hand with the dynamics, subtly giving extra shape to those famously storm-like opening lines. (File photo)

Next came Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20, local pianist Stephen De Pledge stepping in at the last moment to replace the Covid-struck Montero. Visiting conductor Alexander Shelley, elegant in a velvet dinner jacket, showed a deft hand with the dynamics, subtly giving extra shape to those famously storm-like opening lines. For all the Romantic-era references in the programme notes, though, this was a clean, focused interpretation apparently designed to avoid excess.

De Pledge likewise took a gentle approach, producing an unusually quiet and introspective interpretation of the sparkling piano part. If at times this felt fractionally underpowered, it was nonetheless thoughtful and considered. A few evident wrong notes were easily forgiven, considering the context and his remarkably good rapport with the orchestra. A calm and reflective encore – Träumerei, from Schumann’s Kinderszenen – was a delightful bonus.

Last came Brahms’s First Symphony, its deliberate debt to Beethoven helping substantiate the concert’s ‘Legacy’ title. Here Shelley delivered an interpretation that may well have divided opinion.

Again, it was rhythmically supple, and produced disciplined, muscular playing from the orchestra. No-one could have missed the sense of a titanic struggle, the sheer scale of the music.

But for all its immense intelligence, this rendition also felt harsh – oddly unmoving, even – at times, and lacking in textural variety, especially in the opening movements. Even in the finale, which had wonderfully ominous moments, the great ‘Alphorn’ theme felt like something stern and flinty, rather than the ray of sunshine it’s supposed to be. And the audience’s mood could be judged from the fact that, a couple of ecstatic reactions aside, the slightly sparse crowd generated enough applause to bring Shelley back onto the stage only once.