Marlon Williams and Dimension to join Rhythm & Alps 2022 line-up

The three-day music and camping festival expects 10,000 partygoers and 6,000 campers to stream in over the iconic Cardrona river this December.

South Island New Year’s festival, Rhythm & Alps, has announced Aotearoa singer/songwriter Marlon Williams and UK electronic music artists Dimension will join the bill this summer.

The three-day music festival previously announced its first lineup of acts for December 2022 including Zambian rapper Sampa the Great and Australia’s Dope Lemon.

Tickets are already on sale for the three music and camping festival which attracts 10,000 partygoers and 6000-odd campers to stream in over the iconic Cardrona river.

Supplied Marlon Williams will headline this year’s Rhythm and Alps festival.

READ MORE:

* Blenheim festival Golden Sounds loses headline act to Omicron one week out

* Omicron: DJ 'angry' after losing Rhythm and Alps gig due to becoming close contact

* Covid-19: Rhythm & Alps music festival headliners drop out in Omicron scare



The 2022 lineup consists of over 40 artists, including; Andy C, Chase And Status, Concord Dawn, Cosmo's Midnight, Dimension, Friction, Halfqueen, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Kora, Paige Julia.

Rhythm and Alps is the South Island’s biggest New Year’s festival, and will take place in Cardrona Valley, Wanaka, from 29 to 31 December.