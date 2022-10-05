Sir Dave Dobbyn reveals he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease

New Zealand music icon Sir Dave Dobbyn has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

The man behind classic Kiwi hits like Loyal and Slice of Heaven took to social media on Wednesday to inform fans of his health situation.

Dobbyn, 65, explained he has a “tremor in my right hand” that has altered his guitar playing - but he is pushing on with his career.

“I have felt a little shaky for a while now and in July I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease,” Dobbyn wrote in an Instagram post.

READ MORE:

* 'A star performer': Dave Dobbyn leads tributes for Kiwi singer Margaret Urlich

* Shapeshifter, Drax Project, Shihad to play Homegrown Festival 2023

* John Farnham 'awake, responding well' to treatment, wife Jill says



“I’ve found it gives me a wider appreciation of life. Of late I have a tremor in my right hand which gives my guitar playing a new kind of twang. I have to do what I love, so it’s business as usual and on with the show, singing all the way.

“My great band arrives in the studio tomorrow ahead of our jaunt to Brisbane for the UB40 (Ali Campbell) show. All good. See you there, Brizzy. Love DDx.”

The acclaimed singer-songwriter will perform across the ditch on the same bill as headlining UK reggae legends UB40 at a concert in Queensland on Saturday.

Kiwi fans will get their chance to see him live as the main act at the Hawke’s Bay Christmas in the Park concert on December 3 at the Mitre10 Sports Park in Hastings.

Dobbyn previously appeared at the 2015 event which drew 27,000 people to Napier’s Anderson Park.

Dobbyn first rose to prominence in the late 70s with Kiwi rock band Th’ Dudes, who enjoyed chart success with hit songs including Walking in Light, Be Mine Tonight, and Bliss.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Dave Dobbyn has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

He went on to form pop-rock group DD Smash, who released their debut album Cool Bananas in 1982, before the band split in the mid-80s.

A successful solo career then beckoned, starting with the soundtrack music for the 1986 Kiwi animated feature film Footrot Flats: The Dog’s Tale.

The much-loved film contained two big singles - You Oughta Be In Love and the chart-topping Slice of Heaven, which was recorded with the group Herbs.

His 1988 hit Loyal later became the anthem for Team New Zealand’s 2003 America’s Cup defence, and the song continues to resonate with Kiwis of all ages.

He has recorded nine solo albums with his most recent Harmony House released in 2016.

Last year he was Knighted amongst the 2021 New Year Honours, after his 2003 appointment as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to music.