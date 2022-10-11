UK rapper Mr Traumatik dropped from Rolling Meadows festival after using homophobic slur on Twitter

UK MC Mr Traumatik removed from Rolling Meadows after using homophobic slur.

Welsh MC Mr Traumatik will be removed from South Island music festival Rolling Meadows after posting a homophobic tweet.

The drum and bass artist, whose real name is Marcus Coaxley, deleted his social media accounts following backlash from his use of a deeply offensive homophobic slur online.

Coaxley is known for sexually explicit and controversial lyrics.

He was scheduled to play Rolling Meadows with producer DJ Frenzee when the festival returned to Waipara at the end of December, but organisers confirmed on Tuesday they had “taken action with cancelling his performance at Rolling Meadows”.

The move follows a decision from a promoter in the United Kingdom to cancel the artist’s shows.

“As most of you will be aware Mr Traumatik made a disgusting homophobic comment on Twitter last night,” Bath venue Moles tweeted.

“As the promoter of his UK tour we gave him the chance to apologise, and he has refused to do so.

“With this said we have removed him from all upcoming shows.”